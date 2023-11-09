Spectrum Miami Artists to Watch, Part 1

Spectrum Miami 2023 returns to Mana Wynwood this December for Miami Art Week. Featuring contemporary art from around the world, Spectrum Miami showcases exciting and creative pieces from both established and emerging artists. Get to know the Redwood Art Group’s top artists to watch below!

ALEX FUNES LOVIS

In the fascinating world of digital art and photography, emerges the remarkable work of Alex Funes Lovis, originally from Mexico born on November 8, 1966, a passionate Plastic Artist whose creativity transcends conventional limits. Through his lens, he captures the very essence of iconic places around the world, transforming images and textures into authentic masterpieces that resonate with the depth of lived experience. The work of Alex Funes Lovis is characterized by his ability to fuse the rich visual heritage of the places he has visited with sacred geometric elements, vibrant colors and the mystique of numerology. Each creation is a journey in itself, a bridge between the viewer and the destinations they have explored, a connection that goes beyond the physical and penetrates the emotional and spiritual realms.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My philosophy as a visual artist, photographer and creator of digital art focuses on the deep search for internal knowledge through sacred geometry. I believe that art has the power to transcend mere intellectual appreciation and can touch people’s hearts and souls in a deep and meaningful way.

For me, sacred geometry is a visual language that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers. It is a tool that I use to explore the relationship between geometric structures and the essence of existence. Through these shapes, I seek to represent the harmony and underlying connection that exists in the universe. Sacred geometry becomes a vehicle for contemplation and meditation, a way to explore the nature of reality and consciousness.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli, Gustav Klimt, Remedios Varo, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, William-Adolphe Bouguereau, Antoni Guadi.

Each of these artists has contributed significantly to my art and has left an influence on my work. His diverse and original work reflects the richness and diversity of the art world, my love of art is an infinite source of enrichment and self-discovery. It invites me to explore, reflect, and connect with the richness of human creativity throughout history and in the contemporary world.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: In short, living from moment to moment is the most powerful advice I have ever been given in my life.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 is, without a doubt, an opportunity to promote my work and make my artistic talent known on an international stage. It is an invaluable opportunity to present my creativity and personal expression to a diverse audience, connect with other artists and lovers. of art, and take my artistic career to the next level. This experience represents the recognition of my talent and dedication, as well as the opportunity to share my artistic vision with the world.

ALISSA VAN ATTA

Alissa Van Atta is currently based just outside Asheville, NC and is a mixed media painter and ceramist. Alissa is inspired by texture, nature and unique surface treatments in her abstract artworks. In 2022, sparked by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, figures emerged in her paintings. Feminist themes are subtly explored with a neo-pop art style inspired from vintage advertising, pin-up girls and commercial art from the 1950s – 1970s.

Alissa has participated in exhibitions and art fairs in the past few years to further expand her exposure across multiple markets. “The most rewarding part is meeting people that are attracted to my work and I get to connect to people over my pieces and the stories behind them.”

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: You may have an idea of what the work may turn into, but allow the art to lead you forward. The end result may be very different from the initial idea, but letting the art take you on the journey is what I love the most about being an artist. The impact on my work can be unexpected, but it allows me to grow authentically.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eva Hesse, Joan Mitchell, Wilhem de Kooning are just just a few of many.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Do what you love. Allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Miami Art Week is such a flurry of art and people that love art. I’m excited to be a part of it and excited to show my art in front of such a large crowd.

ANASTASIIA KOZLOVA

From childhood, Anastasiia has been drawn to math, geometry, and unseen concepts. Later in her older years searching for life answers esoterics came to her life and she developed a sense of living life through the aesthetics of every day. And in one of the dark moments of her life, she found a glimpse of light in connection with all things through art and expression of beauty, geometry, mystery, and interconnection of all things. That was a touch of higher guidance sending a message to her that we are not alone and always have been guided and protected. And this guidance started to be expressed through sacred geometry.

Her enigmatic artistic journey began as a kaleidoscope of curiosity and exploration. From the very first brushstroke, she fell in love with the beauty and intricacies of sacred geometry. Like a blossoming flower, their artistic path unfolded, guided by patterns, symmetry, and a profound reverence for the hidden mysteries of the universe. She immersed herself in the study of ancient cultures, seeking wisdom from past civilizations that honored and revered the power of sacred geometry. Over time, her artist work transformed into a mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant colors and meticulously crafted shapes.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: The philosophy behind sacred geometry is all about finding beauty and meaning in the geometric patterns that exist in nature and the universe. It believes that these patterns are not random but hold a sacred, underlying order.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Nature’s Magic: Taking a close look at the mesmerizing patterns found in flowers, seashells, and even the structure of the universe itself. The Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio are all around us, just waiting to be transformed into sacred geometry art.

Ancient Wisdom: Diving into the vast knowledge of ancient cultures, like the Egyptians, Mayans, or Greeks, who incorporated sacred geometry into their art, architecture, and religious beliefs.

Meditation and Reflection: Finding stillness within myself and letting my mind wander. Sacred geometry can be a portal to inner peace and spirituality. Exploring the depths of my thoughts and emotions, and translating them into symbolic shapes and patterns.

Music and Sound: Letting the rhythm and melodies guide my creative process. Turning on some inspiring tunes or exploring the harmonious vibrations of specific frequencies. Allow the music to flow through me and influence my artwork.

Personal Meaning: What aspects of sacred geometry resonate with me on a deeper level? Is it the balance, unity, or complexity? Connecting with the meaning and symbolism that speaks to my soul, and infusing it into my art. The greatest inspiration lies within myself. Trusting my intuition, play with shapes and colors, and let my imagination run wild.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Probably the best advice I’ve received was to learn to trust yourself and your intuition. Not to be afraid of the unknown. Just calm your mind, come back to yourself and you will find all the answers within.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: The exhibition of my sacred geometry art is a truly special milestone for me! It’s a chance for me to share my unique perspective and expression of sacred geometry with others. I think of it as a magical moment where my art takes on a life of its own, spreading joy, curiosity, and appreciation to those who have the privilege of experiencing it. So, I’m embracing this opportunity with excitement and confidence, knowing that my art has the power to inspire and captivate others. And feel so grateful for this amazing opportunity.

ANDREA BERTHEL

“Within the Square of my canvas, I show the world in a fish can. My artwork is message-oriented. Vibrant colors, humor, and the joy of telling stories lure the observer into a world of its own. My koi express their feelings and state of mind but still keep their fishy appearance.

My artwork draws you in and challenges you to think about society, politics, and culture, about our values and how we implement them. I do not want to scare observers off by negativity, but attract their interest with humor and vibrant colors and let them discover what I am trying to express.

The initial idea runs like an undercurrent through my subconscious until it has matured and can be put down in a rough sketch to determine formal design, light, and shadow. I start to fill in the details, elaborating fish portrayals, often including some funny eye-catchers. The process is fluid and new ideas are included. I paint in oils and cover the canvas with one first layer, deciding upon color and illumination. Then the long process of putting on more thin layers of paint, thus intensifying color and volume, begins.

My work is a constant search to express my ideas about the world I live in, the statement oscillating in the polarity between joy, laughter, anger, and sadness.”

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: I am concerned about the world I live in and my themes are political, philosophical, social, cultural, etc. The ideas of how to express those themes pop into my mind at 4 or 5 a.m. For example in the “American Dream, “ the koi close to their leader are white, the ones in the less advantaged places, squeezed under the lid are darker, red, and black and not well equipped (rifles). It shows white supremacy and racism. The pledge to defend democracy is counter-phrased by the halo of automatic rifles and guns around the president’s head. With the koi in cans, I can criticize with humor and irony, with vibrant colors and high technical quality.

“If my art has nothing to do with people’s pain and sorrow, what is art for?”

“I think art is a very important weapon to achieve human freedom.”

Those quotes from Ai Weiwei say what my motivation for painting is.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Artists like Caravaggio, Tiepolo, Veronese, Velasquez, and Goya inspired me. I love to study their multi-layered meaningful compositions, the way they handle light and shadow, and how they achieve depth and volume. I admire the sense of Humor Banksy and the stark impact of Ai Weiwei’s concert hall pillars in Berlin wrapped in swim vests.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: “You don’t have to please anybody, but yourself!” (my husband). So I paint what I have to „say“, not looking on easy sales or mainstream art.”

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: The Art Scene in America is very lively and diverse. It was such a pleasure to attend finally (waiting 3 years) the ArtExpo New York earlier. The positive and encouraging feedback was great. On top of that PopArt belongs to the cultural self-image of Americans. I feel at home in your country and to show my art at Spectrum Miami is a great honor to me.

ANTOINE ART

Antoine de Villiers (South African, 1977) is one of life’s travelers and blessed with an artist’s soul. Antoine works in many mediums, yet, there is always something quintessential of her throughout the core of her work, like a wick in a candle drawing her creations out. During a difficult childhood as a daughter of parents struggling with mental illness, Antoine was in a devastating motorcycle accident that claimed the life of her friend/driver. Days later, the diary she kept meticulously for years was stolen and she lost her medium of expression. It is then that Antoine found her artistic voice and art became a means of survival.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: I want my work to be visceral, honest, and vulnerable. Early in my career, I was drawn to the human figure as my world came crashing down amid my struggle with severe depression. I found exploring the complexities of human emotion freeing and using the subject of the figure as a means of expression. While I felt emotionally and physically out of control, my work became autobiographical and gave me much-needed relief. Philosopher Alain de Botton said that art can ‘help us to be less lonely’ and that is exactly the role it played in my life. My figures are nude, as that is the most honest and vulnerable we can be. They are usually anonymous to help empathize with the emotion captured rather than the identity of the subject. But ultimately, as William Kentridge aptly noted, no matter what subject you choose, it will always be a self-portrait.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

I love art and can never get enough of it. From old masters like da Vinci and Turner. Modernists like O’Keeffe and Hepworth, but most of all, contemporary artists like Jenny Saville, Harry Paul Ally and Yulia Bas.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: “Turn your pain into purpose”

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: I had the privilege to exhibit at Spectrum Miami in 2021. It marked the ‘relaunch’ of my career -not long after my return to the US after living in India for 5 years and teaching art to children living in slums and brothels. This year I’m grateful to be able to return to Miami once again and I’m very excited. I believe my work has grown and I can’t wait to show 20 new pieces never exhibited before.

BRINTON FARRAND

Brinton Farrand is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He received a teaching degree from Purdue University and a Master’s in Art Education from DePauw University. He taught High School Art and Photography for over 30 years, and while teaching he was the recipient of a Lilly Endowment Grant. He studied classical realism at Studio Escalier in France for three months with Timothy Stotz and Michelle Tully. After retiring, he studied painting at Herron Art School in Indianapolis with Professor Marc Jacobson and independently with artist David Slonim. He continually expands his skills through classes and experimenting in his studio and enjoys presenting in multiple shows and venues where he can talk to the public about his work.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: As a young man, I competed in High School and College Wrestling. To succeed and be the best, I drilled, practiced, and trained relentlessly. I took that work ethic into my teaching and coaching career. When I retired from teaching, I might say I ‘refired’ myself into a successful artist. I explore myself and the world around me, using new tools and techniques. My goal is to continuously learn from the past artists as well as the new artists of the 21st century. I enjoy storytelling and searching for creativity; that is what I enjoy most in my life. After all, those who are creative and can improvise, adapt, and overcome will succeed in this new age.

My work philosophy is to paint or draw every day. I love drawing with pen and ink. The power of a single line can tell so much of the story of a painting. Color and contrasting through colors is my favorite aspect to work on. Color and line work continue to be central themes. A few years ago I saw an artist using dribbled layers of color and decided to experiment with it. Each color has a different characteristic of dribble. The line can be fat or thin and the paint may drip fast or slow. Dribbling has taught me to make mistakes and be freer with my painting. It has evolved into something unique.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Camille Pissarro – He painted every day and was not afraid to explore new styles as they came along.

Van Gogh – A painter who was strongly influenced by color.

Edgar Degas – An artist trying to capture motion with his dancers.

Salvador Dali – He is my favorite because of his technical skill and he was not afraid to explore art in any direction.

Johannes Vermeer – I like how easily he portrayed the effect of light on a subject.

Eduardo Kobra – He is my newest inspiration, a Brazilian street artist known for his use of vibrant colors.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

Find the best, copy what the best are doing, and then “plus” it.

Do not wait for inspiration. Amateurs wait for inspiration, the rest of us get up and get to work.

Do not think when you paint.

When I am not painting you can find me walking outside in nature each morning. I enjoy sitting and listening to music as I observe the seasons changing. The absolute best thing is to sit in a bar and watch people, yet even then my sketchbook is out to catch the moment.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: To be involved in Art Basel/Miami Week – the biggest art festival in the world – is truly exciting. Even before participating, we came to Miami to see the art and be inspired. My favorite venue was Spectrum because the artists seemed to be the friendliest of all the venues, very eager to explain their work and share their thoughts. To be surrounded by so many talented artists and friends is truly inspiring and a great learning experience.

CHRISTINE LAUBACH

Christine is a passionate painter from the US, Eastern Shore of Maryland. Born in Washington DC she has always had a deep connection with art. As the youngest of 7 she was influenced by the Artists and Scientists in her family. She fell in love with ice skating and spent countless hours creating magical patterns on the ice. Now as a visual artist she paints intricate patterns reconnecting with that sense of magic and wonder. Driven by compassion, she pursued a career as a Trauma Operating Room Nurse, plastics, reconstructive and craniofacial specialist, where she witnessed the resilience of human spirit firsthand. Painting became a bridge that allowed her to express her creativity and bring healing to those who have experienced trauma including herself.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My “Why” is clear. I want to share the meditative and transformative powers of art universally. My art is a vessel for healing, a source of inspiration, and a reminder that beauty can emerge from even the most challenging circumstances. I create, explore, and touch lives through my art. With every brushstroke, I invite others to embark on their own transformative journey, reminding them that art has the power to heal, transform, and ignite the spark of hope within their souls. My paintings are a reflection of my journey- the resilience and perseverance to stand in the face of adversity, abstracting the beauty I discover in unexpected places, and the depth of my emotions. These paintings tell the story of love, loss, and the indomitable spirit that resides in all of us. Each piece is a testament to the power of following one’s passion, even when life takes unexpected turns. But the journey doesn’t stop there. I realize my art has the potential to touch lives and make a difference. With a compassionate heart, I use my skills to help others to heal and transform. I offer breast cancer survivors and people living with all types of scars a unique form of support. I create intricate camouflage and 3-D tattoos specifically designed to help reclaim their bodies and embrace their scars as symbols of strength and resilience. Through my art these individuals are empowered to embrace new beginnings in their journey of healing.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Rembrandt, Rubens, Johnathan Lasker, Joan Mitchell, Gerhard Richter, Chagall, Kandinsky, Pollock, Susan Caporael, and more.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: “Imagination is more important than knowledge. Imagination is the language of the soul. Pay attention to your imagination and you will discover all you need to be fulfilled.” -Albert Einstein

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: I’m looking forward to this opportunity to share my work on a large scale in one of the most exciting shows of the year! This means connecting with people who are seeking to collect original art where the experience, the story, and vision inspire them. Meeting buyers, collectors, other artists, and aspiring artists will give rise to future collaborations.