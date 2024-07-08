READING

Art Santa Fe 2024 Spotlight Artist: Elizabeth Frank

Art Santa Fe 2024 returns to the Santa Fe Community Convention Center July 12-14. This year, Redwood Art Group is honoring four Spotlight Artists. Get to know Elizabeth Frank below.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is? 2. What is your background?

A: I’m a carved wood, mixed media artist. I grew up in Arizona and Washington State. Throughout my life the natural world has been a guiding influence. I try to walk lightly on the earth. To that end I choose sustainable, found and reclaimed materials whenever possible.

My work would not exist had I not spent hours walking in the woods and deserts observing plants and animals, had I not seen perhaps, one hundred people crossing the desert heading north from the Mexican border, walking silently, single file, in search of safe passage, had I not helped free a coyote from a steel jaw trap.

I make art because I believe it can help keep the world in balance.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: I think of my studio time as something akin to a yoga practice. It requires both discipline and an open heart. My work is very labor intensive but I like to invite elements of play and imagination into the process by incorporating new components like found objects or fresh materials.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: I am most inspired by artwork that seems to spring from the soul of the artist. I love folk art, African art and outsider art, the work of Frida Kahlo and Giacometti to name just a few. Most recently I’ve been looking at the work of Leonora Carrington.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Listen to your inner voice. Find your own vision. Don’t be afraid to take the path less traveled.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: Outside enjoying nature or spending time with my dear ones. Exploring.

Q: What does exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2024 mean to you?

A: It means so much to me to have the opportunity to exhibit at Art Santa Fe this year. The landscape and culture of Santa Fe and New Mexico have inspired me since childhood. I’m excited to share my artwork with fair visitors, to meet new customers and the other artists at the show.

