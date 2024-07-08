Art Santa Fe 2024 Spotlight Artist: Elizabeth Frank

A: I’m a carved wood, mixed media artist. I grew up in Arizona and Washington State. Throughout my life the natural world has been a guiding influence. I try to walk lightly on the earth. To that end I choose sustainable, found and reclaimed materials whenever possible.

My work would not exist had I not spent hours walking in the woods and deserts observing plants and animals, had I not seen perhaps, one hundred people crossing the desert heading north from the Mexican border, walking silently, single file, in search of safe passage, had I not helped free a coyote from a steel jaw trap.

I make art because I believe it can help keep the world in balance.