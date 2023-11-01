Wynwood: The Creative Capital for Art Week 2023

Miami’s Wynwood Is the Authentic Cultural Neighborhood Showcasing

Great Art, Design, Dining, Streetscapes & Nightlife

Miami Art Week, the always growing, diverse moniker that includes the Art Basel Miami anchor fair and a dizzying array of choices, runs from December 5 to December 10 this year. And Wynwood, Miami’s authentic “cultural capital,” is a neighborhood that has art for days (as well as nights).

A mainstay of Art Week from its inception, Wynwood is also so much more. The confluence of high art and street art, fine design and funky local stores, haute cuisine and hand-held tasty morsels, and entertainment from drag shows to great music, makes Wynwood a must-stop on everyone’s list.

The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID), a key player in guiding the neighborhood’s evolution from an industrial district into a bustling, arts-focused urban community, feels that Miami Art Week is one of the community’s best annual events. It’s a “red carpet moment” that makes Wynwood a practically 24-7 destination.

Locals want to return, and visitors want to try Wynwood out, as the neighborhood throbs nearly around the clock during Miami Art Week. Wynwood’s main artery, NW Second Avenue, dubbed by Time Out and others as one America’s most famous and most popular streets, is the beating heart of the District, but great gems can be found throughout its more than 50 square blocks. During this internationally renowned week, thousands of art-world professionals, collectors, and investors flock to South Florida in search of art trends and a new generation of emerging art stars.

This multifaceted spectacle offers art fairs, events, and programming from local leading art institutions and galleries, brings together artists, buyers, and trend-setters from around the globe. Wynwood-specific Art Week highlights for 2023 include:

Satellite fairs hosted at Mana Wynwood, including Spectrum and Red Dot, 2217 NW 5th Street. For full information visit manawynwood.com

Goldman Global Arts Gallery features many artists annually commissioned to create new works on the Wynwood Walls and open during Miami Art Week under the “Power of Purpose” programming series. Wynnwood Walls is located at 266 NW 26th Street, and for more on the exhibitions visit www.ggagallery.com.

The highly regarded Gary Nader Art Centre featuring a new exhibition that is a homage to Botero, and other artists, located at 62 NE 27th Street. For full information visit www.garynader.com.

The Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26th Street, will be showcasing top global and local graffiti artists, including trailblazing LA-based artist, Mear One’s solo exhibition, “Metaphysical Surrealism,” and the Mi Campo Artists’ Lounge on the Museum’s patio. For a full listing of Art Week activities visit www.museumofgraffiti.com.

The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse with multiple exhibitions including Motherwell, Segal, Stella; Mimmo Paladino: Painting and Sculpture; and more, all at 591 NW 27th Street. Visit www.margulieswarehouse.com for a full listing.

Wynwood Marketplace hosting HIVE, a Culinary & Cocktail Village, produced by Swarm, at 2250 NW 2nd Avenue. Full information visit www.wynwood-marketplace.com.

Other notable Wynwood galleries and arts centers include the Paradox Museum, Art Fusion Galleries and Aliona Ortega Fine Art.

While taking in the art and special cultural events that Wynwood has to offer for Miami Art Week, one can’t miss eating at such popular restaurants such as Doya, MaryGold’s or Coyo Taco. Unique and boutique local retail highlights include Frangipani, Little Words Project and Glottman Showroom. And if looking for some of Wynwood’s famous nightlife, R House, Gramps and Cerveceria La Tropical are great places to check out.

For more on Miami Art Week visit www.miamiartweek.org/events .

______________________________

Author bio:

Manny Gonzalez is the Executive Director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID), responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the agency that represents more than 400 property owners in Miami’s burgeoning Wynwood Arts District. He is tasked with working with BID members and local government officials to continually improve the security and cleanliness of the neighborhood, promoting Wynwood as a destination, and helping plan for its long-term future. Gonzalez brings a combination of leadership experience and municipal government knowledge to his new post. For more on the Wynwood BID, visit www.wynwoodmiami.com.