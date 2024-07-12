Art Santa Fe 2024 Spotlight Recipient: Vivienne Riggio

A: My name is Vivienne Riggio, I am a Santa Fe-based sculptor. My artistic journey is a testament to a life infused with observation and the transformation of the mundane into the extraordinary. As a way of manifesting my vision, I fabricate large-scale mythical creatures that connect us to another time, another place.

I draw from my experience in operatic costuming and apparel design and use traditional Southwestern embroidery techniques, sheep’s wool up-cycled paper, and unusual objects.

My desire is that these shaman-like sculptures evoke a departure from conventional imagery to an unfamiliar place of wonder. Ultimately, I hope the viewer connects with that other place, a departure from their day-to-day thinking. For some these pieces take on a lifelike presence and others just enjoy the craftsmanship and appreciate them just as a work of art.

Born in Murphysboro, Illinois, my path to becoming an artist was as intuitive as it was inevitable. From my earliest memories, I was captivated by shapes, images, and designs, finding intrigue and expression in the arts from a tender age. My childhood, characterized by introspection and a deep internalization of my surroundings, laid the foundation for a unique artistic language, which I began articulating through three-dimensional art as early as five years old.

My grandparents emigrated to the US from Southern Italy and eventually settled in the Midwest. Their daily lives, though extreme from what Sicilia offered, gave them sustenance and a sense of belonging to something larger.

In the late fifties, my parents heeded the California call and settled in the Bay Area, a small town ripening with revolutionary fervor. As teens, my siblings and I drank up the culture outside our front door questioning nothing and everything.

This is a small taste of what I inherited and was exposed to. As a young girl, I stood back and observed family dynamics, Catholicism, and academics and spent much of my time creating unusual art as a way of processing and expressing. It’s been that way ever since.

In my late thirties, I discovered New Mexico after a summer of picking fruit in British Columbia. Once landed outside of Albuquerque, I worked at the state fair, at restaurants, and wrote short stories. After a gig at the Santa Fe Opera as a seasonal worker in the costume shop, my artistic vision leaped toward larger dimensional pieces. I eventually settled in Santa Fe, but not before going back and forth to the West Coast and moving where my work took me.

I dedicated my career to labor rights, traveling to factories throughout Latin America, Asia, and North America, interviewing workers and factory owners. I’m now a permanent resident and live a stone’s throw from the Santa Fe River.