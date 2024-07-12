Art Santa Fe 2024 Spotlight Artist Recipient: Bill Sabatini

Art Santa Fe 2024 returns to the Santa Fe Community Convention Center July 12-14. This year, Redwood Art Group is honoring four Spotlight Artists. Get to know Bill Sabatini below.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is? What is your background?

A: A retired architect residing in New Mexico for most of the last 50 years, I am living a lifelong calling, to be a fine artist. I believe we cannot live without art. Whether it is music, film, dance, or visual art, it feeds our soul. I strive to make art that reaches, touches, and connects us to ourselves and others. I have chosen the language of abstract art, a language like no other, with no dictionary to translate it but is open to each individual’s imagination and interpretation. Unlike architecture, there are no constraints. Total freedom is a refreshing change.

My background significantly influences my art. I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, a place with honest, hardworking people. My dream, even as a young child, was to become an architect. With encouragement from my family, I attended Franklin and Marshall College where I studied art history and perfected studio skills that prepared me to pursue an M Arch from the University of New Mexico. I became licensed and through a very successful and rewarding, 40-year architectural practice, I was able to design a diverse portfolio of projects and achieve a fellowship in the American Institute of Architects. In 2020, I retired and now realizing another dream, to be a fine artist.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My architectural training and practice taught me a way of thinking. I value simplicity. I’m fascinated by geometry, strong shape and form. My focus is composition. I’m not a fan of making “wallpaper” by creating amorphous or repetitive patterns. I believe, like a good building considers and organizes both the positive (interior) and negative (exterior) space, a good painting does the same. Regarding color and contrast, the high desert environment of the southwest inspired and awakened my creative sensibilities. What can be more visually powerful than an orange sky with purple clouds? Or the lush green, life-filled forest of the Rio Grande moving through rocky earthen, parched mountains? Those contrasts and others are compelling.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: I am most inspired by Richard Diebenkorn, a genius in composition and color. Never constrained by formalistic rules, he used the entire canvas in unpredictable ways. He was a master of creating strong shapes and forms. He was not afraid to use any color adjacent to any other. His use of line created movement while also contrasting simple planes of color. Like many great artists, he was a rule-breaker for his time. We know he challenged the status quo at the University of New Mexico when he was there in 1950. No adobes adorned with chiles for him. That inspires me.

I’m inspired by many other artists but most notably, the dramatic work of JMW Turner, the color and techniques of Cezanne, Monet and Matisse, and the boldness and simplicity of Franz Kline. Lately, I am enamored with the spontaneity of contemporary artist, David Mankin.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: My architectural training taught me to always say, “What if” never relying on one idea. But the best advice that I struggle to comply with daily tells me to not overthink, to follow my own instincts, and to not be afraid to make an ugly painting. Mistakes are opportunities.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: Residing in Albuquerque, you can find me with my family and friends enjoying New Mexico’s scenery and perfect weather. Or traveling to see and experience new places that recharge me.

Q: What does exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2024 mean to you?

A: I’ve been painting in earnest now for about 5 years. Although I have successfully shown my work locally, I’m exhibiting in Art Santa Fe to finally test the waters with a broader audience. The truth is, that artists are constantly looking for validation. I hope I get it here.