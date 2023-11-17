That’s A Wrap: Highlights of Art San Diego 2023

With a Collectors’ VIP Opening Night that hosted more than 2,500 attendees, it’s clear that people were excited about the return of San Diego’s most anticipated contemporary art event. As expected, Art San Diego offered art aficionados and collectors an unparalleled opportunity to explore, experience, experiment, and discover.

Whether you were there and want to relive the highlights with us or you couldn’t make it this year and want to excited about next year’s show, read on for a recap of Art San Diego 2023.

ACCESS TO ART PROGRAM

Through Access to Art, Art San Diego, in partnership with UBS Financial Services, works with selected charities and those they serve to share opportunities in art, design, business development, and more. Art San Diego’s 2023 Access to Art partners were Monarch School, Humble Design, and ARTS DISTRICT istrict.

With their Hide and Seek: A Surrealistic Celebration of Colors and Dreams themed booth, Monarch students in collaboration with Liberty Station ARTS District artists and Humble Design showcased and sold their artwork to more than 70 appreciative attendees. Check out the Access to Art video to see an overview of the collaboration of this amazing program.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

Art San Diego’s acclaimed programming once again caught the attention of fairgoers and media alike.

The Spotlight Program provided collectors with a focused look at several galleries and prominent artists who created a site-specific exhibition. Spotlight Program recipients for 2023 included:

Alessandra Silvaberg Studio

Carol Hartman

Edna Oar Young

Henry Blond

Julia C R Gray

The [LOCAL TALENT] program’s recipients Jann Nunn, Chakib Bouhdary, Ann Golumbuk, and Yahel Yan also had a success weekend. Funded by Art San Diego and Presenting Sponsor UBS Financial Services, in partnership with the ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station and the NTC Foundation, [LOCAL TALENT] is intended to amplify and support San Diego’s visual arts community.

TOP SALES

With thousands of guests pouring in throughout the weekend, Art San Diego exhibitors reported strong sales. Here’s a sampling of some of this year’s top sales:

Access to Art featured the Monarch School Art Program and sold 98 student artworks, including original paintings and sculptures, coasters, pins, buttons and pillowcases. In addition, the large LOVE collaborative piece was sold for $2,500. In total, just under $8,500 of artwork sold for this worthy community program.

collaborative piece was sold for $2,500. In total, just under $8,500 of artwork sold for this worthy community program. Mary Johnston sold multiple pieces from her Squares Collection including Trees in Green

Jen Tough Gallery sold works by artists Alissa Van Atta, Dotti Cichon, Maureen Farrell, Danielle Krysa, L. BaLoMbiNi, Lauren Bencivengo, and Berenice L.

Laura Ortiz Vega placed Van I

Ivan Pahomov sold Tra nsformation, a 60″ x 40″original for $2,500

a 60″ x 40″original for $2,500 Ann Golumbuk [LOCAL TALENT] artist placed several pieces including Bad Ass Stick and Love Sex and Rock & Roll and took a commission

and and took a commission Chakib Bouhdary [LOCAL TALENT] artist placed one of his Multi Modern Chess Boards

Jann Nunn, another of the [LOCAL TALENT] artists placed 5 of her wall sculptures at $2,050 each, including Karma #5, Chameleon #6, Mystic #8 , Laguna #7, and Sun Ray #3

and sister + sister: The Butterfly Effect special Art Lab sold several of the special installation pieces including a Lilies Sculpture, a Large Nest, and a Medium Nest

Julia C R Gray placed several of her ceramic sculptures, including Coral She (23 Spotted Blue), 5” She Mini (Power Turquoise), and 5” She Mini (Charcoal, Nebula Blue)

and Kate Taylor sold multiple pieces, including Daybreak, Day Sunny Days, Field at Night, Dreamy Days, The Deep, Garden Vista, Cool Waters, From the Bottom, Aquatic Dreams, and Ryans Tranquility

and Carol Hartman sold several of her 12″ x 12″ originals

Ana Magazlon placed Cherry Blossom

Benjamin Rinenbach placed six of his 12″ x 12″ pieces in addition to 4 Minutes at Cabrillo

Joux Art sold two of Andrew Mack’s pieces including New Journey and Rejuvenation Time

and Anne Kullaf sold Torrey Pines , a 36″ x 36″ piece for $7,500

, a 36″ x 36″ piece for $7,500 Scout Dunbar placed Pony, a 30″ x 30″ original, plus six Pony 16″ x 16″ drawings at $575 each, Rocking Horse, Audubon Fish Drawing, Coral Study, and San Antonio Cooking Class , a 20″ x 20″ at $2,200

a 30″ x 30″ original, plus six 16″ x 16″ drawings at $575 each, and , a 20″ x 20″ at $2,200 Dana Swedo Bernal placed three of her 24″ x 24″ pieces Blue Sea Glass, Green Sea Glass, Sea Breeze at $1,000 each

at $1,000 each Mecenavie placed Valentin Perrault’s Portrait among others

among others Stephen Robeck placed Strata in the Clouds, Strata in the Water, and Strata 4

and Teresa Ferrari placed Mermaid for $1,500

for $1,500 Pond Gallery’s Jia Lu placed Afterglow, Traversal, T raveler, Crossing Flames, L et It Go, and Sunday Afternoon, each at $2,000

and each at $2,000 Mariah Morrell placed Valentina Bottle Print and Cholula Bottle

and Thomas Elias Lockhart III placed The Standard, Cotton Bowl, Power Players, BTBTTOFC, From Cotton to Roses, Eyes Don’t Lie, and Hord of S , in addition to four calendars and three posters

and , in addition to four calendars and three posters Gia Chikuaidze sold Exotic Tea at $3,200

at $3,200 Magz Yang sold several of her prints, plus Thank You For Golfing with Us, American Fuckery, and Stay Sexy

and Lennon Art Collection sold multiple pieces of John Lennon Art, including Working Class Hero, The City inn My Heart, A Cat Climbing, and Forever Love

Troy Oglesbee Art’s ocean scenes were popular and he placed several Harvest Moon prints, plus Maui Blush, Calm Before the Storm, Pico Cove II, and Calm Before the Storm

prints, plus and Lisa E. sold Biome 1, 2, 3, Desert Blush, Autumn Crush , and four Faces by Miche

, and four by Miche Sihyeon Park sold Ilwolobongdo-CA-2, a 24″ x 20″ original at $2,500

a 24″ x 20″ original at $2,500 George C. Falelo sold multiple of his Floral Expressions at various sizes for $175, $400, and $450 respectively

Shelley Zentner placed The Dreaming, a 18″ x 18″ original at $2,800

a 18″ x 18″ original at $2,800 Sarah Stieber’s colorful works were a hit and she placed Monarch, Love & Let Go, Painting Happiness, Kismet, Evolve Study, Love & Let Go Study, After the Concert, Complimentary, Finding Center Study, and took a commission

and took a commission Walter Redondo placed Joined Experiences , a 49.5″ x 61.5″ original at $10,000

, a 49.5″ x 61.5″ original at $10,000 Artavita / World Wide Art sold Marilyn Maxwell’s Rowdy , a 20″ x 30″ original at $2,000; Pham An Hai’s Obsess at $15,000; Olivia Kapoor’s Star Stump at $2,500, Elisabet Engqvist’s The Poppy Field , a 13″ x 9″ at $900; ClauDio’s Tropical 1 ; and Wendy Cohen’s Passion Play , among others

, a 20″ x 30″ original at $2,000; Pham An Hai’s at $15,000; Olivia Kapoor’s Star Stump at $2,500, Elisabet Engqvist’s , a 13″ x 9″ at $900; ClauDio’s ; and Wendy Cohen’s , among others Raphael Delgado placed Well Guarded at $3,000 and Portrait of a Girl with Magenta Hair at $3,500

Still thinking about one of your favorite pieces from the show? Find the exhibitor in our Art Gallery and connect to see if it is still available. Who knows—you may find more than one that’s perfect for your collection!

AWARD WINNERS