Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Recipient: Edward Martin, Edward Martin Glass

Art Santa Fe 2022 returns July 15-17 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Each year, the fair welcomes world-class art and design through regional, national, and international exhibitors. Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their exceptional skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Continue reading to learn more about Edward Martin of Edward Martin Glass, one of this year’s Spotlight Program Recipients!

Edward Martin is an award-winning artist who has spent over 45 years developing his craft. A full-time artist creating and selling at shows for over 30 years, Martin is part of the “Outsider Art” movement, completely self-taught, without outside influences on his work.

Working in his glass and metal fabricating studio at his home in Springfield, Illinois, Martin has worked to perfect the art of beveling, fusing, three-dimensional etching, and glass staining as well as traditional glass work. He now specializes in contemporary works in glass and metal.

Always changing and innovating new designs has made Ed Martins work collected by clients all around the country, some with as many as 50 pieces in there collections.

Ed Martin has shown his work from Los Angeles to New York and has pieces in over 10 countries around the world. Recently 5 pieces of Ed’s work were purchased by the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg Florida for their permanent collection.

He has participated in some of the top shows in the country and has won numerous awards over the past 30 years. He has also been featured on Illinois Stories on Springfield’s local PBS station. Ed’s work is part of the permanent collection at the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg Florida.

Visit Edward Martin Glass at booth #505 during Art Santa Fe, July 15-17, 2022! Visit the Art Santa Fe online exhibitor page to see more artists and galleries participating in this year’s event.