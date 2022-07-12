Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Recipient: Linda Guenste & Jonathan Hertzel, Guenste / Hertzel Art Studio

Art Santa Fe 2022 returns July 15-17 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Each year, the fair welcomes world-class art and design through regional, national, and international exhibitors. Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their exceptional skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Continue reading to learn more about Linda Guenste & Jonathan Hertzel or Guenste / Hertzel Art Studio, one of this year’s Spotlight Program Recipients!

It will be seven years this spring since Linda Guenste and Jonathan Hertzel relocated to Santa Fe from Philadelphia. And what a trip it’s been. Still living by three beliefs: make art, love family, and travel whenever possible, not necessarily in that order.