Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Recipient: Linda Guens...

Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Recipient: Linda Guenste & Jonathan Hertzel, Guenste / Hertzel Art Studio

Art Santa Fe 2022 returns July 15-17 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Each year, the fair welcomes world-class art and design through regional, national, and international exhibitors. Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their exceptional skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Continue reading to learn more about Linda Guenste & Jonathan Hertzel or Guenste / Hertzel Art Studio, one of this year’s Spotlight Program Recipients!

It will be seven years this spring since Linda Guenste and Jonathan Hertzel relocated to Santa Fe from Philadelphia. And what a trip it’s been. Still living by three beliefs: make art, love family, and travel whenever possible, not necessarily in that order.

Wandering Menorah by Jonathan Hertzel

Guenste/Hertzel Studios were founded in Santa Fe in 2016. The Salon space is designed to focus on the varied creative arts in Santa Fe and surrounding communities. Together, they focus on commercial and non-commercial shows of new and emerging arts in the visual, literary, and performance fields to promote dialogue.

Chaperone by Linda Guenste

“I have been splitting my time hiking on the beautiful New Mexico trails and painting in the studio. Covid has had a silver lining for me as an artist. I have been so productive since the first covid lockdown with not many distractions. After my initial “virus” paintings, I did a series of work entitled “Traveling From Home”. But mostly I have been connecting with my roots in the landscape with a focus on trees again. Nature has been the one consistent inspiration in my life. Check out the “landscape gallery for new work in oil and gouache.” – Linda Guenste

Visit booth #512 at Art Santa Fe 2022 to see more from Guenste / Hertzel Art Studio. Tickets for Art Santa Fe are available here.

Hannah Smith is the Features Editor for Art Business News and Social Media Marketing Manager for Redwood Media Group.

