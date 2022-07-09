Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Recipient: William Havu Gallery

Art Santa Fe 2022 returns July 15-17 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Each year, the fair welcomes world-class art and design through regional, national, and international exhibitors. Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their exceptional skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Continue reading to learn more about William Havu Gallery, one of this year’s Spotlight Program Recipients!

The William Havu Gallery was established in Aspen in 1973. It’s been in its current location since 1998 and is engaged in an ongoing dialogue through its seven exhibitions a year with regionalism as it impacts and is affected by both national and international trends in realism and abstraction. With a strong emphasis on mid-career, established artists, the gallery also shows emerging regional artists of exceptional maturity and quality in an AIA award-winning, postmodern building. The gallery has also been in the framing business since its inception in 1973 and continues to offer framing services to our clients. With 40+ years in the business of mounting exhibits worthy of critical review, the William Havu Gallery continues to acquire artists of regional importance and national acclaim.

“The William Havu Gallery is one of only a handful of top-tier contemporary venues in Denver. Havu specializes in the work of advanced or mid-career artists, most of whom work in Colorado or the Southwest.” – Michael Paglia, Westword Art Critic

“More than any other commercial gallery in Denver, William Havu knows how to mix and match its artists into exhibits that bring out the best in them, and each other. It helps that its roster is full of talent, but it takes a separate kind of curatorial talent to make a show so cohesive that it stands as an actual exhibit, a pleasure to visit, even if you’re not out shopping for art.” – Ray Mark Rinaldi, Denver Post Fine Arts Critic

To see more works from the William Havu Gallery visit their website: http://www.williamhavugallery.com/