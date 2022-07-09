READING

Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Recipient: Ray Tigerman, Ray Tigerman Studios

Art Santa Fe is an intimate contemporary fair, now in its 22nd year, that welcomes world-class art and design presented by a diverse range of regional, national and international exhibitors. In a city with a robust arts climate, the three-day fair provides a unique opportunity for galleries, dealers, established collectives, and solo artists to showcase cutting-edge fine art, decorative art, and design.

From the fantastic list of exhibitors, Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their exceptional skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Continue reading to learn more about Ray Tigerman, one of this year’s Spotlight Program Recipients!

Ray Tigerman grew up in the high desert of Nevada, at the feet of the imposing Sierra Nevada Mountains and a stones-throw-away from a sprawling Paiute Indian Reservation. Tigerman has spent his creative life exploring, painting, and reconciling his collective experiences with the Southwest and it’s indigenous people — a subject he returns to again and again, each time with something new to uncover and share.

Tigerman seeks to create bold, colorful, layer-intensive, dimensional works of art on canvas and board that evoke a sense of nostalgic mysticism and mystery.  His subjects, predominately Native Americans, are brought to life on the edge of his palette knife, where they emerge from his imagination. They are, as he is, on a journey, a path of discovery.

The evolution of his work continues to emerge through his passion, understanding, and depiction of the indigenous southwestern people and wildlife in their dramatic environment.

Ray’s work can be found in a myriad of private and public art collections throughout the country and has been seen in numerous festivals and exhibitions, including this year’s Art Santa Fe.

Hannah Smith is the Features Editor for Art Business News and Social Media Marketing Manager for Redwood Media Group. With a marketing expertise and passion for writing, editing, and all things social, Smith enjoys working creatively and bringing Art Business News stories to life.

