Artexpo New York Spotlight Artist Tom Lohner

Artexpo New York 2021, taking place October 28-31, will feature hundreds of talented artists and galleries from around the world. The event, held at Pier 36, is bringing back its popular Spotlight Artist program this year, awarding six cutting-edge artists for their skills and achievements. Art Business News is featuring each Spotlight Artist leading up to the fair, starting with an artist ABN readers are already well acquainted with, Tom Lohner.

Tom, who identifies most with pop surrealism, art nouveau, pop art, surrealism, and new urban art movements is a contemporary painter creating unique figurative pieces. Inspired by his daughter, his wife, and music, Tom’s pieces have been shown around the world.

This Spotlight Artist is currently exhibiting a specially created piece at the World’s Fair in Dubai, which premiered on October 1st. Among these great achievements, Lohner recently showcased his work as a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Vienna and was also made an art ambassador, collaborating with Dan Aykroyd’s brand Crystal Head Vodka. He is currently working on another piece for Sting’s wine labels. At this year’s Artexpo New York, Lohner’s booth will give a powerful and quick insight into the world of Tom Lohner. He will show a mix of hand-painted multiples including rock stars and pop artists as well as three small original paintings reflecting a personal interpretation of today’s fashion world.