Banksy’s “Destroyed” Spy Booth Auctioned as NFT

In 2014, Banky’s famed Spy Booth mural appeared overnight in Cheltenham, England. The mural depicted three spies with listening devices on either side of an actual telephone booth and mysteriously vanished two years later in 2016.

Viewers believed the mural had been lost forever, but the mural has recently been found. Cosmic Wire, a full-service entertainment company combining a marketplace, creative space, and multi-platform media stage to connect artists with their fan base, will now offer the remains of the original work. The work is being offered as a hybrid NFT on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The NFT will be auctioned off and the winner will receive 9 brick pieces of the wall depicting all three spies’ heads. “Banksy is one of the most notoriously infamous and provocative artists of our generation. The fact that Cosmic Wire is involved in this at all is profoundly humbling. It is especially so with this specific piece. Rumoured to be lost forever, we have found it,” says Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finch. “We wanted to pay homage to the original Spy Booth, so we created a new piece of digital art based on what remains of the wall.”

“We are genuinely excited to play a small part in time capsuling this crescendo of human culture and bringing it back to the people. This is what our mission at Cosmic Wire is specifically, to preserve and disseminate humanity’s finest achievements. We feel we have really stumbled upon something spectacular with this piece, and we just can’t wait to show the world.”

www.banksyspyboothnft.com.

View the teaser video HERE.