Meet the Artist – Artexpo New York Spotlight Recipient: Tengetsu

Tengetsu creates Mount Fuji Illustrated Scrolls, pictoral works that visualize the myths and legends associated with Mt.Fuji, Japan’s most iconic mountain. Get to know the artist and Artexpo New York 2024 Spotlight Recipient below.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what is your vision as an artist?

A: We started with the idea of spreading The Mount Fuji Illustrated Scrolls created by Hōraku Nakamura to the world. Our mission is to spread Japanese myths and legends through art. In the future, we will begin to introduce more Japanese art and culture, including the work of Hōraku Nakamura’s son, sculptor Nakamura Ippei.

Q: What is your background?

A: I was born into a family of pottery artists and went to art college in Japan where I majored in painting. Tengetsu was just launched last year. I also run a game company and an education project for children, which I founded with my husband.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My philosophy is “to do what pleases my soul the most.” Furthermore, for me, that joy is the encounter with art. Born in Japan to a family of pottery artists, my encounters with Japanese arts, crafts, and culture (including video games, manga, and anime) have shaped me. I am convinced that sharing this unique Japanese art and culture with the world and being inspired by great art from around the world will shape the style of Tengetsu in the future.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: We have a sincere respect for traditional Japanese painting, ceramics, crafts, and craftsmanship in Japanese culture, including manga, and anime.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A:「君よ芳しき楽しみに生きよイエーイ」

It was given to me by my father and means, “O thou, Live in the fragrant joy, yay!” It also includes the meaning of my father’s writer’s name.

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2024 mean to you?

A: I love the glamor and cultural atmosphere of New York City. It has been our dream since childhood to introduce Japanese art in New York. This is the best first step for us and it will be a great experience to meet many artworks, artists, and galleries at Artexpo New York.

Don’t miss Tengetsu at Booth 316 at Artexpo New York 2024.