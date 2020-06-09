Meet the Artist: Tom Lohner

Q: Introduce yourself – who are you and what do you do?

A: Hello, hello! My name is Tom Lohner, I am addicted to painting and creating. Luckily this is more than a positive “addiction.” My passion became my job about five years ago when I sold out my first art show in Vienna. I create acrylic paintings on pre-collaged canvases or wood panels and I am known for my new art deco style.

Q: What is your background?

A: In 2008, I finished my degree in communication and graphic design in Graz / Austria at the Ortwein College. I worked my way up through commercial and video production design agencies until I found myself as the art director for CC-Lab where I created stage designs for Lady Gaga, Smashing Pumpkins, Fatboy Slim, Eli Goulding, etc. I quickly switched to art after meeting my current manager who told me, “you can only be successful if you put everything onto one card”, which I did…and he was right. I started doing what I loved most, painting. I learned art from French superstar, Nicolas Thomas, and the American painter, Judith Jay.

Q: How do you work?

A: When I have ideas and visions I quickly sketch them into my sketchbook, capturing the idea within a short time. I schedule time for painting, prepare canvases with collage work, paint on it with acrylics, and then lacquer it.

Q: What art do you most identify with?

A: I most identify with pop surrealism, art nouveau, pop art, surrealism, and new urban art movements.

Q: What has been your favorite experience so far as an artist?

A: I have too many to choose from! Having my art pay me to fly to the most beautiful destinations to showcase my art to a new audience was surreal. I was also recognized by people without realizing that people knew who I was. Another cool experience was seeing my art animated into a music video, which was played on a stadium stage with over 50,000 people cheering in the crowd. That was UNREAL! Or having Arnold Schwarzenegger send me a text during my honeymoon telling me he wants some alterations on his painting I created for him…made me laugh! I could write a book about that.

Q: Who inspires you?

A: My three-year-old daughter, my wife, and music. Songs that push me further than I could imagine possible, great artists like Greg Craola Simkins, Lori Early, Mark Ryden, and many others of pop surrealism and the Lowbrow movement. I’m also inspired by the director and crazy mind Tim Burton.

Q: What is the best advice you have received?

A: Focus on what you are doing right now, breathe, and live in the moment.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: Either in my Whirlpool or with my daughter painting on her mini desk.

Q: Have you been inspired in a new way since the shelter in place orders? Anything new? A recipe, an exercise recommendation?

A: Yes! I started a mural art piece in cooperation with the Vienna luxury Mini-Hotel “7Heaven” and Austrian press. The wall art piece visually discusses the current Coronavirus events. As for fitness, I started to upgrade my daily home “gym” training, by maximizing focus on each routine. I have also been getting in touch with old friends who I haven’t heard from in a long time.