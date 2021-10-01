Artexpo New York 2021 Spotlight Artists

Artexpo New York, the largest international gathering of qualified trade buyers, returns this October at Pier 36 with an extensive list of talented artists and galleries. Artexpo has been pioneering independent artists and photographers for over 40 years.

Each year Artexpo New York offers special programs ranging from immersive artist-led experiences to compelling seminars and today’s most pressing industry challenges and trends. Their three main programs include Art Labs, the Spotlight Program, and Topics & Trends.

The fair, taking place October 28-31, champions the power of the arts to start conversations and bring people and art together. Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!

Eric Jensen

Utah native, Erik Jensen was born deaf and considered art to be his first language. Jensen lives by his motto: “People will tell you that you are a crazy dreamer because they don’t believe in you. But crazy dreamers believe in themselves and prove they are not crazy dreamers by making it happen. So be a crazy dreamer and make it happen.” Jensen creates images using recycled keyboards. His work has been shown at numerous fairs and conferences.

Booth RA-9

Caroline Bergeron – Aro Artiste

Contemporary painter in abstract art, Caroline defines her art as dynamic, thoughtful, and vibrant. She is inspired by the encounters she makes on a daily basis. The diversity of her encounters influence who she is, how she feels, and the way she creates. Booth S608

Michele Riche

The main subjects of Michele’s paintings are primarily women because that is who she best relates to. The women in her pieces represent strength and confidence. Michele’s paintings have a sense of mystery and longing yet draw you in and leaves you with a feeling of curiosity.

Booth S704

James Venuti – VENUTI PHOTOGRAPHY

James Venuti is a photographer and woodworker based in New York City specializing in architectural and cityscape photography. Taking advantage of his talent in woodworking, he began carving custom frames for his photographs, creating one-of-a-kind works of art.

Booth S701

Tom Lohner

Tom Lohner, an energetic and award-winning Austrian artist and rising star in the art world is famous for his imaginative depiction of pop culture, believes that the single most important ingredient in any artistic process is passion.

Booth S301

Jay Chung

Jay Chung came to America and received his M.A.’s in Communication Design and Computer Graphic from the Pratt Institute in 1984 and 1995, respectively. He has exhibited at the Myungdong Int’l Art Festival in Seoul, Korea, and had a solo exhibition at the Art Expo New York in 2019. He also exhibited at the Galleria Larkina in Venice, Italy, and the Riverside Gallery. “I especially feel like we need to recharge after long painful monotonous life we have been suffering through over 1 and a half years due to pandemic. I have been trying to relay the message of encouragement in vitality, ‘Recharge Life’ using bright and bold colors.”

Booth S308