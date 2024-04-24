It’s a Wrap! Artexpo New York 2024

Learn more about each of them in the feature article in Art Business News!

The Spotlight Program provided collectors with a focused look at several galleries and prominent artists who created a site-specific exhibition. Spotlight Program recipients for 2024 included:

Artexpo’s programming and events kept fair goers busy and exploring. From meeting the Spotlight Program recipients to seeing the amazing artists showcased by the Legends to watching new art masterpieces being created right on the show floor. And a special collection on the Mezzanine in the Jason Perez Art Lounge. It was a fair filled with fun, events, and art!

This year, Redwood Art Group acknowledged and commemorated six special exhibitors who have made Artexpo New York a not-to-be-missed event: the Artexpo New York Legends. Each Legend was selected by Artexpo’s curatorial team based on three factors:

For 10 years or more, the Legend has consistently exhibited at Artexpo New York

Demonstrated unswerving representation of artist innovators, consistently bringing forward-thinking cutting-edge art to the fair

Articulate and distinctive presentation of each artist’s work, exceeding all display guidelines

The Artexpo New York Legends are:

Artavita / World Wide Art

Artifact

INNOART

Mecenavie Gallery

Sammoun Fine Art

SALES & SUCCESS STORIES

The diversity of art in all mediums gave art enthusiasts a wide range of art to add to their collections — and they did in impressive numbers. Here is a brief look at some of this year’s reported exhibitor sales.

Artavita – World Wide Art placed a number of its most popular works from its artists, including pieces by Chantal Lembege, Kateryna Brovkova, Caroline Rogers, Paula Lifewitz, and Yen Hei Chan.



Samir Sammoun of Sammoun Fine Arts, an Artexpo New York exhibitor for 29 years, proved to be one the most successful exhibitors with 14 pieces placed, ranging in price from $2,600 to $24,000, that included Cafe de la Madeleine, Paris II; Blue and Yellow; Le Tibre, Rome; Paris by Night; Cafe de la Madeleine, Paris VI; Cherry Blossom, Central Park; Fenêtre sur de Méditerranée; andLa Prairie, Automne among others. His invited artists Kimvalrie and Yaryna Catarsys also placed several works each.Renssen Art continued their annual success with significant sales, including Erik Renssen’s Coffeepot, Woman with Hat, Reclining Nude, Sleeping Girl, Woman with Necklace among several others. They also placed Picasso originals Rocking Chair and Portrait of a Man.

International exhibitor, Red Art Istanbul made a splash with collectors and placed several Daiki Limited Editons, including I’m Batman and You Don’t Know the Power of the Dark Side. They also placed multiple pieces from Hande Ugur’s popular The One Franklin Series, plus artist Acerol’s Yemek Yapanlar along with several other pieces.

JC Gallery featuring artist Jay Chung was pleased to place multiple originals including Upward Life, Script Outdoor, Composition 3, We’re the World, andTaxi among several others.

First time exhibitor Diego De Erice Art made a splash with his collection of abstract originals and No Bunny sculptures, placing multiple sculptures ranging in price from $1,500 to $2,000 each, plus original paintings including Storm, No Words, and 4 pieces from the No Light Intento Series.

Sweden’s Svenska Konstgalleriet made a major statement with Oldergaard Glashytta amazing cased glass pieces and place 8+ pieces, plus sales of their other featured artists.Art by Neelam had a busy SOLO booth with mutiple pieces finding new homes, including Another Lovely Evening, Spring Time in DC, Winding Down At Dusk, When the Fog Rolls Out, Not a Cloud in the Sky, Her Awesome Silence, You Greet Me With A Smile, Blooming in Harmony, Where Dream Abide, Whispering Secrets Hold Mysteries, It Weaves Across the Land, A Silent Pact with Water, andEmbrace of the Tangerine Sky. Returning SOLO artist, Alissa Van Atta’s booth was busy throughout the fair, placing both originals and prints including Gertrude, Please Don’t Take Him, Neon Queen, andAs We Speak. Showing for the first time, Montana’s scratchboard artist Ariel Rodriguez, was excited to sell multiple originals including Birds of a Feather, Tiger of the Sky, Cougar Cub, Screech in Pine, Wake Up and Smell the Flowers, Vixen, and Honey. James Venuti showcased his amazing photography and sold mutiple pieces including Hummingbirds’ Delight, Village, and Moon Lighting.Always popular, ArtNWordz placed 60+ pieces, ranging from prints at $40 to originals at $2,700 to $8,500, including Snow White, Garden Heart, Butterflies, and Beautiful Lee among others.

Artists and galleries were presented special honors as recipients of this year’s Artexpo Awards. This year’s proud winners were the following:

BEST BOOTH DESIGN: Cyvyn Chen, Tengetsu, Diego De Erice Art, and Renssen Art Gallery

BEST SCULPTURE: Ryan Taylor – Perseus Gallery – SAB Gallery Collection,Cosculluela Gallery, and Gisela Engeln-Muellges – Artavita / World Wide Art

BEST NEW EXHIBITOR: Sehyun Jean, Oakley Smith, Pedjman Art, and Scott Glaser

BEST INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITOR: Eri Yoshida and Re D’italia Art

DIRECTORS’ AWARD: Van Leeuwen Art, AGI Fine Art, K-Art Projects USA

BEST [SOLO] EXHIBIT : Asit Kumar Patnaik and Saori Kurioka

: Asit Kumar Patnaik and Saori Kurioka AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: Alissa Van Atta and Jason Perez Art

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! THE MEDIA BUZZED!

Media coverage included a shout-out in Trade Show Executive, Art Market Magazine, Just Luxe, DCMetro Theater Arts, Luxury International, One Art Nation, Widewalls, Art Majeur, Lux Lifestyle, and others.

WITH OUR THANKS!

