Meet the Artist – Artexpo New York Spotlight Recipient: Greg Lotus Gallery

Greg Lotus Gallery, one of this year’s Artexpo New York Spotlight Recipients will be exhibiting his work at Booth 112 April 4-7 at Pier 36. Greg turned his love of photography into a successful career. Get to know the artist below.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

A: My vision as an artist is to create captivating and impactful images that not only showcase the beauty of fashion but also tell compelling stories and leave a lasting impression on the viewers.

I am driven by a passion for storytelling and a meticulous approach to detail, which greatly influences my work as a photographer.

Q: What is your background?

A: Growing up on a rural farm in West Virginia and having a cultural heritage rooted in Northern Europe and Germany have greatly influenced my artistic vision. The simplicity of rural life and the connection with animals have shaped my perspective, while my heritage has given me a sense of pride and a connection to a rich artistic tradition.

These elements are reflected in my art, showcasing a deep appreciation for nature, a strong work ethic, and a connection to my roots.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: I believe that as a photographer, my work is about more than just capturing beauty. It’s about telling compelling stories and creating visually stunning narratives. I emphasize meticulous planning and collaboration with my team to bring creative visions to life. Authenticity and individuality are at the heart of my photography, as I aim to capture the true essence of my subjects.

Attention to detail, mood, and emotion are essential elements in creating impactful images. Continuous learning and growth fuel my creativity, allowing me to stay innovative and relevant in the industry. Overall, my work philosophy revolves around storytelling, collaboration, authenticity, attention to detail, and continuous learning.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: As a photographer, I draw inspiration from a wide range of talented and visionary artists in the industry. These artists have not only influenced my work, but also pushed me to continually push the boundaries of my own creativity.

Here are a few examples of the photographers who inspire me: Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton, Irving Penn, Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel, Time Walker, and Herb Ritts.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: I believe in staying true to my unique vision and style. Trusting my instincts and not being swayed by trends or external opinions has allowed me to develop an authentic voice. By staying true to myself, I create meaningful and impactful images that reflect my artistic vision.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: My life is a beautiful blend of art, nature, continuous learning, and cherished moments with loved ones. I find inspiration in art exhibitions, galleries, and museums, immersing myself in the creativity of other talented artists. Nature rejuvenates my spirit and fuels my creativity. I actively seek opportunities to expand my knowledge and skills, attending workshops and exploring new creative domains.

Spending quality time with loved ones brings me joy and fulfillment. This harmonious combination enriches my life and inspires my artistic endeavors.

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2024 mean to you?

A: Artexpo New York is an exciting opportunity for me to share my curated collection of photographs with a wide audience. I’m eager to showcase my unique style and storytelling through imagery and connect with fellow artists and industry experts. Being selected for this exhibition validates my talent and hard work, and I look forward to receiving feedback and growing as a photographer. Artexpo New York 2024 is a milestone that will allow me to gain recognition and expand my network within the art and gallery industry. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited about the possibilities it holds.