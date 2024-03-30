Meet the Artist – Artexpo New York Spotlight Recipient: Denise Allen

Denise Allen, one of this year’s Artexpo New York Spotlight Recipients. Get to know the artist below.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

A: I was born to be a Artist but actually didn’t realize it until I was in my late 20s. I was born in Bedford Stuyvesant Brooklyn, New York on Mother’s Day. My mother was a beautiful quiet woman and a great Seamstress. Her mother was also a great seamstress.

As a child, I was blessed with dreams that transported me to a realm of wonder and mystery. In these dreams, I encountered ethereal black sillhouette images of pure-hearted Ethopian people. Their beauty, kindness, and purity of soul left an incredible mark on my young heart.

One fateful day, as they approached me, I felt an overwhelming surge of love emanating from their presence. It was then that I realized their purpose.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

LOVE and supporting one another. With most of the money we made we were able to fund and support many people, non-profit profit organizations that help others that are down and out, poor folk in the street and the bowery and all kinds of people in dire need of help. Our aim for this upcoming distinguished show is that whatever sales we make 50 percent will go to a school in Ethiopia for the needy.

I honestly and truly love making story textile needlework art and paintings because in my heart I have so many stories full of love, peace, pain, tragedy, hate, and also stories of hope, faith, and taking risk. I know there will be other stories I’ll have to share. I want to share them through my love and gift of textile needleworked Folk Art.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: The Artist whose work absolutely inspires me is the artist that I am collaborating with in this show. Teklemariam.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The best advice I ever received was from the gallery owner who represented me many years ago. He was smart and experienced. He treated me very well and was the person who advanced my art career.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: When I’m not working you can find me working on my little 23-acre farm in upstate New York in Palatine Bridge. It’s an Old Fashioned 17th-century colonial agricultural hamlet.

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2024 mean to you?

A: To be given the privilege and honor to participate in this important art fair is more than I hoped for. Unfortunately, my husband fell ill and for the past 8 years, I wasn’t able to do any art shows or events since he was basically bedbound and could no longer walk. He died 8 months ago. I love and miss him terribly. He retired 22 years ago from the Port Authority of NY & NJ. He was a Senior Draftsman there for 33 years. Our Son Richard Allen Jr. was killed in Tower 1 when the airplanes struck into the top of the towers. My beloved husband escaped by the skin of his teeth. He had to walk all the way home once he made it out. He served in the Army for six years after graduating from high school. He was given a Military Funeral with honors and respectively buried proudly and Honorably in Evergreen Cementary 10 minutes from where we live. God Bless you.