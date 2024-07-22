Meet the Gallery: James Bacchi Contemporary

Art Business News recently had the opportunity to chat with James Bacchi about his life in the art business. The story is an interesting one, beginning in New York’s East Village in the mid 1980’s where he curated exhibitions for some of New York City’s most famous nightclubs including Limelight, Area, the Tunnel and The Palladium. This led to the opening of On the Wall Gallery in New York’s SOHO district. With am ove to San Francisco in the 90’s, he opened the award-winning ArtHaus Gallery in San Francisco1996-2021. Today he owns JAMES BACCHI CONTEMPORARY in Palm Springs, where he exhibits and continues to represent an impressive roster of California and New York artists.

Q: Introduce the gallery — who are you and what is the vision of your gallery for your artists?

A: We are pleased to introduce James Bacchi Contemporary. Celebrating forty years in the art business in New York, San Francisco and most recently Palm Springs. More than a gallery owner, James Bacchi is a curator, art consultant and collaborator. His notoriety in the art world and his continued success stems from his ability to fearlessly reinvent himself.

James’s vision for his latest gallery and for his outstanding roster of artists is to provide an inspired, intimate exhibition space and art consultancy where he can introduce these artists and their work to the worldwide audience of contemporary art collectors, architects and designers that converge at The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five in Palm Springs, California.

Q: What is your background?

A: My background incorporates many facets of the Art Business including public relations, curating exhibitions, owning galleries and corporate art consulting. Having the opportunity to delve into all these arenas has served me well Inside James Bacchi Contemporary.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact the gallery?

A: “My work philosophy evolves around my solid relationships with the artists and collectors I work with, my art selection process, my integrity and the pure enjoyment derived from what I do. I love the art business,” says Bacchi. “Every work of art I represent, and exhibit is one I would want to include in my personal collection. I believe my passion for the work has the greatest impact on the success of James Bacchi Contemporary.”

Q: What is your vision for the next year? Next 5 years?

A: At 69 years young, my vision today focuses far more on the present and immediate future, unlike in the early stages of my career where I felt the importance of long-term goals and five-year plans. These days, I’m all about being fully committed with no commitment. Strange as it sounds, it offers tremendous freedom, satisfies my desire for short term results, and leaves me open to all the possibilities.

For example, finally, after all these years in the business I recently enjoyed my first sold out exhibition with master printmaker, Eric Rewitzer. The show, MCM Monsters, not only sold out but presented me the opportunity to orchestrate five commissions with the artist for collectors. The exhibition generated tremendous media attention including NBC-TV. From planning the exhibition to delivering the last commissioned work took all of six months.

Next year will feature a sequel to MCM Monsters opening in February 2025 in conjunction with Modernism Week in Palm Springs. Until then, I am curating Group Exhibitions and Pop Ups, spotlighting works by JBC represented artists. This allows me creativity and the opportunity to constantly rotate inventory and most importantly, place the work.

Collaborators James Bacchi and Susaye Greene discussing their latest project, Meta Contemporary, over lunch at the Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. My vision also includes more collaborations. I am currently collaborating with artist, singer, songwriter, Susaye Greene, aka The Last Supreme, on Meta Contemporary. This gallery/auction platform, located in the Metaverse, will feature events and exhibitions with an auction component designed to benefit various arts related organizations. We are beyond excited by this project. Please stay tuned.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: In addition to the artists I represent, I do have a bucket list of artists that inspire me. Presently, they include Timothy Cummings, Donld Roller Wilson, Simen Yohan, Banksy, Yoshitomo Nara, and Anthony James. I recently caught David Hockney’s Drawing From Life exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It was awe inspiring!

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The best advice I received came from a colleague, art collector, and dear friend. Years ago, I recall discussing some aspects of my business I wasn’t pleased with. Her response, “If it’s not working, change it!” That advise has very much become my life mantra. Thank you, Paula Davidsen.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: The only place you can count on finding me is in the pool every morning at 7:00am. Aside from that, anywhere that offers great art, live music, theater, dance, or good Chinese food — I’m there!

See more at www.jamesbacchicontemporary.com

Photos all courtesy of James Bacchi Contemporary.