Red Dot Miami 2023 Spotlight Program Recipients

Red Dot Miami 2023 returns to Mana Wynwood December 6-10. Hosted by Redwood Art Group, Red Dot Miami features hundreds of artists under one roof. Get to know this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below.

Artboxy – Booth 406

Artboxy is an online artist community where artists can show their art in selected Artboxy partner galleries worldwide!  Artboxy is also an online art exhibition platform that helps artists sell artworks online. Artists are featured in worldwide exhibitions and sales have no commission.

Con$umr Art Collective – Booth 203

Artist Bill Hickey, known as Con$umr, has showcased his work for several years at Redwood’s Red Dot and Artexpo New York fairs. For Red Dot 2023, he debuts his skills as a gallerist and the Co$umer Art Collective. Featuring New York urban artists SacSix and Auraxdr alongside his own works, the booth will be a dynamic mix of pop and street art’s color and imagery.

Fine Art Acquisitions – Booth 513

Fine Art Acquisitions is a wholesale art company that specializes in Surreal artwork for over 25 years. Every work we sell is authenticated and we offer a lifetime guarantee of authenticity. The goal of Fine Art Acquisitions is to provide the best selection, condition, and price guaranteed. They source and showcase a collection of Surreal and Italian Impressionistic Movement artists including Salvador Dali, Roberto Matt, Joan Miro, Wilfredo lam, Leonor Fini, Hans Bellmer, and others. They may be contacted at 954-217-0993 or fineartacq@aol.com.

Latchezar Contemporary – Booth 712

After settling in California, Boyadjiev worked for more than ten years in the field of optical glass, using cold work techniques such as cutting, grinding, polishing and laminating to create optical glass sculptures that were his first collections. Since there were limits to the size of his objects, he changed his glass technique from optical to cast glass.

His new and exciting work was introduced at SOFA 1997 in Chicago and the response was very enthusiastic – dynamic sculptures reflecting depth and dimension, a new approach to contemporary glass art and design. He is excited to bring his innovative works to Red Dot Miami for the very first time.

For tickets to Red Dot Miami 2023 click here.

