Spectrum Miami Artists to Watch, Part 2

Spectrum Miami 2023 returns to Mana Wynwood this December for Miami Art Week. Featuring contemporary art from around the world, Spectrum Miami showcases exciting and creative pieces from both established and emerging artists. Get to know the Redwood Art Group’s top artists to watch below!

DENISE BUISMAN

Through her urban, hand-layered mixed media paintings Denise Buisman Pilger (the Artist Abroad) evokes memories and reconnects her audience to precious moments in time. As a frequent globetrotter, she has called Amsterdam, Fort Worth, Montréal and Nagoya home, taking each relocation as an opportunity to explore the world and gather inspiration. Exhibiting and selling her work prolifically in North America, Europe and Asia, Denise has proudly exhibited her work at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, the Artist Project, the New York Art Expo, the Toyota Municipal Museum of Art and galleries in New York, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Nagoya, Okazaki and Gifu.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: This might surprise you, me being an artist and all, but I’m a very structural and organized person which is very evident in the way my art is created. My process is very structured, mixed media memory scapes go through a variety of distinctly different stages. I like to work in a series of 4-6 pieces at once, although I occasionally get over-excited when creating compositions, I remember a time when I juggled 15 new paintings in my studio all at once. I like to finish a stage on every panel in the series before moving on to the next stage of the process which can lead to some creative use of space at times.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: I’m inspired by my direct peers, I love going to local gallery exhibitions to see what everyone is up to and at shows I always make it a point to walk the floor at least once to see the art, I always pick up a few new people to keep up with. I’m not necessarily inspired by an artist’s general style but more by little details in their work.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: “Don’t care about what other people think about you” As a chronic people pleaser this is advice that I have to internalize on a daily basis, one day I hope to achieve this.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: This will be my first time exhibiting my art in Miami during Art Basel week, it means an entirely new audience to introduce my work to and I am excited to meet them.

ERICK MOTA

Erick Mota is a visionary artist whose approach to the canvas is fueled by a profound philosophical and introspective understanding of the human experience. With each stroke of the brush, he invites viewers on a journey through the diverse facets of humanity, delving into the raw power of emotions and the shaping influence of culture on our personalities. Through his art, Erick fearlessly explores the complexities of the world around him, transcending the boundaries of visual expression to create pieces that serve as powerful testaments to his unrelenting quest for knowledge and self-discovery.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: I believe art is an idea about something in the form of an idealized interpretation, and since I am very introspective, I like to analyze a lot of things. I like to create art, but I also hope to inspire and provide people with something to think about. When I create art, I want the work to reflect many expressions of life, an assembly of emotions, and to capture whatever lies within my heart, mind, and soul, that words cannot express the same way. With each painting, my goal is to capture those emotions and make the audience see, feel, and think through their own set of emotions.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: My father has been my biggest inspiration. He is my favorite artist and as a kid, I had the unique experience of watching each of his artistic creations from beginning to end. It was mystifying to me and helped to ignite an interest in creativity and expression. My father created works of art for the family and himself, rarely showing his work to anyone other than family and close friends. I respected his humility, but at the same time, my family wished the world would see a glimpse of his artwork that captured a wide range of themes. I would describe his art as aesthetic, creative, and harmonious. While he mainly works with acrylic paint, he can be considered a mixed-media artist, as he uses a variety of different materials to create unique visual art. In addition to acrylic paint, my father has used tree branches, seashells, sand, metal, paper, etc. to make artwork. One of my favorites of his is a NYC street scene with the Empire State Building in the background that he made entirely out of newspaper clippings. The one medium he hasn’t chosen to use is oil paint, which is why I chose to, challenge myself with the lessons I learned from just observing him.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The best advice I received came from a prolific art coach a few years ago. At the time, I had a lot of self-doubt about starting a business as an artist because I was a self-taught artist with no formal art training. Most of what I knew came from observing my father create art as a child. I would find myself scared to even attempt certain paintings or compare my abilities to other artists. The art coach helped me in gaining confidence and becoming more comfortable as an artist. She is instrumental in teaching me the business side of art, helping me to break barriers regarding self-doubt and rejection, and helping me grow as an artist. The advice she gave me at the time was that I needed to embrace how uniquely we are designed as artists, and no one asked us to become an artist. Therefore, daring me to use my artistic voice to impact the world and create life, forgetting about my lack of formal art training and the critique of others, but rather focus on growth and consistency. Her words stuck with me and helped me to keep creating meaningful art.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 is special to me. I exhibited at Art Expo New York earlier this year and this is my first time at Spectrum. I love being a part of something with some of the greatest talent throughout the entire world. I am excited to meet directly with art lovers and art collectors and get immediate reactions about each painting I exhibit, as well as network with other artists.

GASTON CARRIO

Gaston Carrio is an abstract painter and sculptor with career experience as an architect and designer. His artwork employs foundations of aluminum, steel, canvas, fiberglass, polycarbonate, wood, and paper, upon which he implements self-derived techniques combining oils, acrylics, aerosols, alkyd paint, inks, charcoal, graphite, oil pastels, welding residues, pigmented silicones, urethane, sand, cement, lacquers, and resins.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: We should never stop learning and we should always try new things. In my life and in my career, there has always been a fire, a passion, that constantly drives me to seek out knowledge and reinvention.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: I am inspired by many artists in a number of varying disciplines, but I would say I draw the most meaningful inspiration from Anselm Kiefer, Joan Mitchell, and Cy Twombly

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The best advice I’ve received is from the late Steve Jobs, founder of Apple: “You can’t connect the dots looking forward, you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something. Your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. Because, believing that the dots will connect down the road will give you the confidence to follow your heart, even when it leads you off the well worn path, and that will make all the difference.”

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Participating in Spectrum Miami 2023 offers me yet another chance to showcase my most recent work to the public within a professional context. This event not only grants access to valuable media tools for enhanced exposure and outreach to a broader audience—thereby raising public awareness—but it also marks another incremental stride towards strengthening a forward-thinking mindset.

JENNIFER JONES

Jennifer Jones grew up in Eastern Pennsylvania. This quiet suburban hamlet coupled with its proximity to New York City provided fertile ground for the young woman’s imagination. Jennifer started studying ballet at the age of 3. Competitive figure skating followed shortly. In addition to these physical pursuits, she began sculpting in her early teens earning a scholarship to continue her fine art studies. A formally trained ballet dancer en pointe, and an award-winning tap dancer until an auto accident at 17 cut both her dance and skating careers short. Injury may have limited her prospects but didn’t stop her quest for kinetic self-expression.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: Do what moves you. Do it for yourself even if it’s not the most popular choice. In art and in life. This impacts the way I do art. I’m less harsh on myself when I work, the work I do I’m less critical of how it looks when it’s finished. For me it’s all about the movement and the release of emotions. The dance moves the paint around the canvas. When I try to do something for public consumption it’s not authentic and just feels like a total fail.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: This is a very difficult question for me and we could be here all night. I’m really moved by music. If I need inspiration I turn on something and just crank it. I don’t think my technique would work without music. There are many fine artists out there that will randomly spark an idea or a color choice. I do have a favorite painting however I saw it once online about 15 years ago then again in either LACMA, The Getty or The Met. I can’t recall. I don’t know the name of the artist or the title and it haunts me that I can’t find it online. Maybe I should paint a bad version of it and do a google visual search.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: My former manager and dear friend who passed away suddenly last year gave me a lot of great advice. The one that sticks out the most is ” just show up every day, showing up is 90% of the gig. go to your studio and paint even if you don’t feel like doing it” That was some good advice, I think he got that from Dolly Parton.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: This is a chance for me to meet people in the art world; like-minded artists, future collectors, and galleries. I have the chance to share my passion and possibly inspire some along the way.

LEILANI EUPHROSYNE (BEATE BOER)

35 wonderful years Leilani-Euphrosyne traveled the world as a flight attendant for Lufthansa. She was always fascinated by foreign people, their cultures, and above all by the world’s most diverse artistic genres. Her special interest however has always been painting. As a flight attendant, Leilani was very close to the sky. Now she paints to experience the sky down on earth. “When painting I feel free as a bird and blissful as a child! Besides all I love to live this blissfulness showing in my artworks also in every little cell of my body. I start to focus on this already in my morning meditation to create the vibes of my day and the melody of my life!” She is a real globetrotter who discovers herself while painting.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: Go through the world with love, light, and floral scent in your heart! Enjoy the lightness and dance frequently and wildly because joy and ecstasy are the secrets of the universe! Dancing is exactly what I do before I start to come into my creative flow and to bring my acrylic candy colors to my canvas and show my soul!

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Frida Kahlo, Picasso, and Mary Lovelace O’Neal.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Go out into the world and show your soul! “One of the most calming and powerful actions you can do to intervene in a stormy world is to stand up and show your soul. Soul on deck shines like gold in dark times!“ (Source: Clarissa Pinkola Estes)

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Spectrum Miami is one of the most exciting art exhibitions in the world to see and to show fine art of all countries in the world! I am so thrilled and feel so honored to be part of it! Aloha Mahalo, thanks to heaven! This makes me so happy and I can’t wait to show my paintings with the special Aloha Vibes at this fancy and absolutely extraordinary place in Sunshine State Florida!

MARGARITA VIGNE

Margarita Vigne, originally from Colombia, completed her bachelor’s degree in fashion and graphic design before making South Florida her home. Her art is a captivating fusion of materials, colors, and techniques that breathe life into her creative vision. She enjoys experimenting with various textures, colors, and patterns to craft unique mixed media collage pieces that blend expressionism with intricate abstraction. Margarita uses her education as a compass of her work and her imagination.

Her talent lies in transforming of everyday materials into beautiful and meaningful art. Margarita’s bold use of colors and intricate details transport viewers to a vibrant world full of energy and life. Her art encourages viewers to pause, explore the elaborate details, and savor the moment, providing a brief escape from the fast-paced nature of contemporary life. With endless creative possibilities, each of her distinct pieces often carries a unique background narrative or a wellspring of inspiration.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My work philosophy is centered on art as a dynamic expression of my imagination and emotions. It drives me to constantly innovate, create emotionally resonant pieces, provide a moment of reflection in our fast-paced world, tell unique stories through my art, and embrace diversity in materials and themes. This philosophy is the guiding force behind my creative process, ensuring that my art remains vibrant and meaningful.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Collage stands as a significant milestone in Cubism’s history and, consequently, in the broader context of 20th-century modern art. It’s why Braque and Picasso hold a special place among my favorite artists, as their work inspires me to craft my own collage artwork.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The best advice I’ve received for my art practice includes embracing fearless experimentation, seeking inspiration everywhere, maintaining a regular art-making routine, and emphasizing patience and perseverance despite creative challenges. These insights have been crucial in developing my unique artistic voice and navigating the highs and lows of my artistic journey.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Spectrum Miami is a platform that will allow me to share my creative voice and unique perspective with a diverse audience. It’s a chance to connect with fellow artists, art enthusiasts, and collectors, fostering invaluable connections and feedback that will further shape my artistic evolution. Spectrum Miami 2023 represents a significant milestone in my artistic career, affirming the importance of art as a means of communication, expression, and connection with others. It’s a moment to celebrate how far I’ve come and to look forward to the limitless creative possibilities that lie ahead.

TABLINUM CULTURAL MANAGEMENT (FEATURE GIUSEPPE GIANNOTTI)

“I am Giuseppe Giannotti, an Italian-Swiss journalist, born on 15th March 1954 in San Benedetto del Tronto (Italy). My father, Enrico, was an officer in the Italian Navy, assigned to the Port Authorities. Every two years, with my family, I moved from one port city to another. And from here my propensity for travel was born. My mother, Ester Amato, survived the Holocaust, the only one left of her family of Sephardic Jews originally from the island of Rhodes. Ten months in the Auschwitz concentration camp didn’t break her. Esther survived thanks to her extraordinary strength and her mantra (never give up). Values to all of us in the family; I have applied these values in my profession as a journalist.”

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: Our gallery, founded in 2013, has an international vocation and our mission is to have our artists exhibited in international contexts; When compared with different academies, the artists draw great inspiration, an important reason for the development of their professional careers.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: We follow the modern and contemporary art and therefore it is difficult to give names, having to choose: the twentieth-century spatialist concept of Lucio Fontana and the dripping of Jackson Pollock.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To be a gallery that gives space to young artists and allows them to travel the world with their artworks.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Being at Spectrum and exhibiting the artworks of our photographer artist Giuseppe Giannotti is a source of pride for us; Miami Art Week is the highlight for contemporary art, worldwide.

CHANYU KUO

Chanyu Kuo was born and raised in Asia. After studying Art in the UK for several years, he continues to create artwork and currently resides in Miami, Florida. His artistic inspiration is based on personal development, international vision, and emotions in daily life. From shallower to deeper, and from concrete to abstract, just like the Asian ink and wash skills that have been widely applied through his artworks. Characterized by bold strokes and vibrant colors, Chanyu Kuo’s paintings explore the relationship between Asian ink and wash, and abstraction to meld cross-cultural probing and stylistic innovation with a meditative figural base. As an artist, Chanyu is intrigued by the idea of encouraging audiences to respond with emotions and reflect on their own stories.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My work philosophy is deeply rooted in the notion of connection—connecting to one’s self, to others, and to the broader strokes of our shared humanity. I believe in the power of art to bridge the gaps of language and culture, to touch upon the emotions that are universal to the human condition. This belief impacts my work by driving me to create pieces that are not just visually stimulating, but also emotionally resonant. I approach each canvas with a mindfulness that is reflective of the meditative process found in Asian ink and wash painting. There is an intention behind every color chosen, and every line drawn, and this intention is to evoke and to provoke—to stir something within the viewer that is perhaps unrecognized or unacknowledged. Furthermore, my work philosophy embraces the concept of growth, both personal and artistic. It’s about constantly challenging myself to push the boundaries of traditional art forms, to explore and integrate new techniques, and to remain receptive to the evolving narratives of our time. This quest for growth ensures that my work is never static but is instead a living, breathing entity that reflects my journey as an artist and as a global citizen. In practical terms, this philosophy results in artwork that carries with it the layers of my personal development and my international vision. It imbues my work with a sense of exploration and introspection, inviting viewers to engage not just with the piece, but with the ideas and emotions it represents. Ultimately, it impacts my work by ensuring that each creation is a meaningful encounter, an opportunity for reflection, and a call for a deeper understanding of the self and the other.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: The two artists that most influenced me at the beginning of my art journey were Walt Disney and Mrs. Wang. Walt Disney’s ability to create engaging stories that captivated audiences worldwide greatly impacted me growing up. His works showed me the power of storytelling and how it can be used to spread love and positivity throughout the world. My early mentor Mrs. Wang has been an incredible source of guidance throughout my artistic journey. She truly opened my eyes to the limitless possibilities of art and encouraged me to explore new techniques and styles. Some other great artists in history that have had the most significant influence on my work are Joan Miro, Salvador Dali, and Clifford Still. These artists have a unique style and creative vision that I find inspiring. From Joan Miro’s expressive use of shapes and colors to Salvador Dali’s surreal dreamscapes and Clifford Still’s abstract expressionism, each artist has given me something new to explore in my work. Ultimately, their art has helped me push the boundaries of what art can be and opened up new paths for me to explore. They have all contributed to my journey of self-discovery and inspired me to create artwork reflecting my experiences and identity. I am forever grateful for their influence! Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The best advice I’ve ever received is embodied in the metaphor, “Be like water.” This phrase encapsulates the art of resilience and adaptability—encouraging me to embrace experiences as they come, to flow around obstacles, and to adapt to various circumstances while remaining true to my essence. Water is yielding yet persistent, capable of carving canyons through stone not through force, but through patience and persistence. Similarly, this advice has taught me to approach my life and art with a sense of flexibility, to absorb experiences, whether they are tumultuous or tranquil, and to allow them to shape my journey without altering my core self. In my practice, this means that I am open to new ideas, techniques, and perspectives, much like water takes the shape of the vessel that contains it. Yet, just as water maintains its inherent properties regardless of the shape it assumes, I too strive to maintain the authenticity of my voice and vision, no matter how diverse the influences or how varied the paths I explore.

This wisdom, “be like water,” serves as a reminder that the true strength lies in adaptability—a capacity to endure, to change form, to ebb and flow with the circumstances of life and art, but ultimately, to remain unaltered in one’s true nature. It’s about the delicate balance of fitting in with the environment while not losing the unique properties that define who I am as a person and as an artist.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 mean to you?

A: Exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2023 is a milestone in my artistic journey—a journey that spans over two decades of dedication, exploration, and self-expression through art. Having woven my narrative thread through the years, this prestigious event represents a new dawn, the beginning of a wider recognition that every artist aspires to. To me, Spectrum Miami is not just an art show; it’s a vibrant confluence of culture, creativity, and communication. It is a platform that transcends geographical boundaries and cultural barriers, allowing me to present my life’s work to a global audience. It signifies an opportunity to share my ideas, my vision, and my voice with people from all walks of life, from every corner of the world. This exhibit marks a moment of celebration, a point in time where I can stand back and witness the ripples of my efforts as they touch different shores. It means engaging with art lovers, collectors, and fellow artists in a dialogue that is fostered by the universal language of visual art. It’s about the joy of sharing the stories that have been etched into my canvases, inviting viewers to partake in the experiences and emotions that have shaped my work.