Meet the Artist: Jael Roznicki

Meet the artist and Artexpo New York 2023 Spotlight Recipient Jael Roznicki. Artexpo New York takes place from March 30th to April 2nd at Pier 36.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what is your vision as an artist?

A: I am Jael Roznicki. I live in Edmonton, Alberta Canada and I am a contemporary abstract oil painter. It is my hope as an artist to reconnect the viewers with their childhood imaginations. I typically paint in large-scale bright colors and love hearing what people “see” in my work. I hope one day to own my own exclusive gallery for my work.

Q: What is your background?

A: my art career emerged from a few different avenues of creative work. I have a background in Graphic Design, and my superpower seems to be having a keen sense of spacial recognition and balance. I completed my interior design certification and completed a number of large-scale projects, which inevitably ended in picking art for clients. Struggling to find the perfect piece led me to create my own work, which I found immensely beneficial for my mental health, and suddenly an artist was created.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My work philosophy is simple, “keep painting until you love the piece so much that you don’t want to sell it”. I find that both the creation and collection of art is a very emotional experiences and when your work finds a collector there is an instant feeling of connection. I try very hard to be as authentic and vulnerable in my art as possible. I typically name my pieces with very precise titles that reflect the work, and the place I am in life at the moment. If you follow my work you will really get to know me as a person, and I love how this resonates with my collectors.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: One of the current artists that inspired me is, Claire Desjardin, a fellow Canadian and woman artist. She continues to reinvent her work and also has a strong commitment to bright, bold, fearless colors. Digging my teeth further into the art world, I have been amazed at the courage of artists like Hans Hofmann, Helen Frankenthaler, and especially Hilma af Klint. What speaks to me most about their work is how bold and unapologetic they were.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: “Keep creating” and “don’t be scared of what people think.” I was painting for quite a few years before I even showed my work in public. It worried me that this special thing that brought me joy, would be diminished by the opinions of other people. These two simple messages were what allowed me to bring my works to the world.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: I enjoy my cabin in Montana. I like to go every month or so and smell the big old pine trees and walk around the property with my four Bulldogs. I spend more time than I should in a comfy chair in my living room with a good coffee and a book. And on weekends you would probably find me at Home Depot on a “date” with my loving husband, Stuart.

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2023 mean to you?

A: I am very excited to be exhibiting at Artexpo New York. This is my second show in the United States, and I am really focused on growing my collector base and getting a wide range of feedback on my work. The New York show is close to my heart because of all the art and museums there. It feels like a big challenge to see how the New Yorkers respond to my work. I am eager to meet the other artists at the show also. I believe that “sometimes you win, and sometimes you learn” and I think New York will be a huge success for me either way.

For tickets to Artexpo New York 2023 visit this link.