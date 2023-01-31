Meet the Gallery Owners: New York’s Artios Gallery

New York City-based art gallery, Artios Gallery, is an e-commerce destination for emerging and established artists. They will be exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2023 at Pier 36. Get to know the gallery owners below.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your gallery’s vision is?

A: Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce gallery, Artios showcases a number of emerging and established international artists selected for their unique creative and intellectual vision. The gallery aims to connect beautiful works of art with enthusiastic new owners and provide a platform for emerging artists of all styles and genres. We are working towards achieving this by creating online and physical exhibitions, printing art catalogs and advising our artists on various marketing strategies.

Q: What is your background?

A: Founders Elena Iosilvich and Ellen Opman bring their rich backgrounds to the development and business of establishing Artios Gallery, providing expertise to both the artists they represent and the collectors they serve. Elena Iosilevich (Seroff) is a New York-based artist and entrepreneur. She is the Founder and Art Director of Artios Gallery. Elena studied fashion design at LEX University in Tallinn and received a BA in Decorative art from Kaliningrad Art and Industrial College. Elena is an active member of many reputable art organizations, such as the National Association of Women Artists and the Association of Women Art Dealers. Elena has been living and working in NYC since 1996. Originally from Ukraine, Ellen Opman immigrated to the US over 30 years ago. Ellen holds a business degree from the City University of New York. Before co-founding Artios Gallery, she worked in several international firms in New York and London, UK. Currently, Ellen is combining her business commitments with pursuing a Master’s degree in the Museum Studies field.

Q: What is your work philosophy, and how does that impact the gallery?

A: Artios aims to be an inclusive and diverse place. Our philosophy is to provide our clients with various styles and genres suited to various tastes and needs. We constantly search for new talent, be it a local artist or someone who lives abroad. In today’s increasingly interconnected world, an online representation allows us to reach more people worldwide. As part of our strategy, we partner with art-selling global platforms. This partnership is essential for helping to expand our business and giving us a perspective on contemporary art trends and interests.

Q: What artists and art styles do you represent?

A: Artios Gallery prides itself on selecting high-quality, exceptionally talented artists whose unique vision shapes the contemporary art scene. Our artists work in many styles and media, including abstract and figurative oil and acrylic paintings, prints, photographs, and digital art. They come from sixteen countries across South and North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The variety of styles our gallery represents is a testament to cultural diversity, the richness of imagination, and the versatility of methods used to create art.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The most important thing is humor. Everything else is nonsense. Here is a famous quote by Walt Whitman: “Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.”

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: Being at work is a constant process of our weekday schedule. However, when we are not working, you can find us touring the galleries of The MET or attending the numerous exhibitions and art fairs NYC offers.

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2023 mean to you?

A: First and foremost, exhibiting at Artexpo New York allows thousands of people interested in art to see our gallery. As participants, this exposure allows us to forge new connections with potential clients, artists, and other exhibitors. It allows us to familiarize the audience with our talented artists, showcase their art and tell their stories, and learn more about other exhibitors. We are thrilled to be a part of the most buzzed-about art fair in New York.

