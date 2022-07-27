How to Understand Our Inner Critic, Gain Confidence, and Live Fully

It’s Monday morning. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the weather is perfect. It’s the start of what you expect to be an amazing week. You’re kicking off the day with your favorite wake-me-up drink, grab your phone, open up your inbox, and there it is. You received an email from a well-respected curator announcing a call for artists at a prestigious gallery. Your first reaction was filled with excitement and hope. Already, you’re imagining your art in the show and chatting with possible buyers during the opening night, telling them all about your inspiration and process.

You’re so thrilled about the possibility and decide to click on the link provided in the email. As you reach out to click on the link, you immediately stop yourself. Right away, you begin to hear the voice of your inner protector telling you this opportunity is way above your head. It means you’re not ready for a chance like this and discourages you from trying because you’re going to be disappointed again. Next, your inner critic chimes in and tells you that your art is not good enough and you’re not good enough.

Suddenly, the tingling in your belly, the excitement running all over your body, and the picture you painted in your head about the opening night abruptly disappeared. You hear loud and clear, this opportunity is not for artists like you. The morning that started so well suddenly ended up triggering your insecurities and messing up the rest of your day.

Do you relate to this story? Have you experienced something like this before? Perhaps, you wanted to introduce yourself to a gallery owner or curator but found yourself thinking of all possible excuses to avoid taking that step. Or maybe, you finished your amazing body of work and feel stuck and unsure about what to do next. You’re not into social media marketing or sales. Let alone trying to convince a gallery owner to represent you.

As artists, we are our worst critics and oftentimes our mindset gets in the way of our success. You are constantly juggling studio practice, marketing, sales, and keeping up with the demands of your personal lives. Many artists feel intimidated by today’s art world, which demands constant social media presence and often selling their art themselves. If you ask any artist, they will tell you that they only want to be in their studio. Consequently, many artists experience frustration, insecurities, and self-doubt that affect their art business and quality of life.

In Crush Self-Sabotage and Live Fully! The Artist’s Wellness Journey to Confidence and Success, husband and wife co-authors Sergio and Dr. Yanina Gomez share strategies to help you understand your inner critic so that you take on healthier risks, gain confidence, and experience success. They also share their insights and experience to empower you to boost your confidence and live your best creative life.

As a psychologist and wife of a successful artrepreneur, Dr. Yanina understands the struggles artists experience as they navigate the complex art world. As an artist and gallery owner, Sergio knows first-hand the challenges involved in building a successful art career.

In Crush Self-Sabotage and Live Fully! The Artist’s Wellness Journey to Confidence and Success, you will learn…

Practical strategies to overcome self-sabotage that’s depleting your energy, mental space, time, and disrupting your creative flow.

Ways to free yourself from negative thinking that leads to unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Things you can do to improve self-trust, move forward, and live your life to the fullest.

How you can tweak your mindset, become more confident, and maximize creativity.

Insightful self-reflection exercises that guide you on a journey of self-discovery, self-awareness, personal growth, and ultimately, a healthier lifestyle.

And more life-changing strategies!

Even if you don’t consider yourself a creative person but want a healthier mental state, this book is also for you! It’s time to stop the nagging voices in your head that say you or your art are not good enough. This book will tell you how.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

YANINA GOMEZ, PhD, is a psychologist, author, and speaker. She has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Psychology and has also completed the Internal Family Systems Model Training, an integrative approach to psychotherapy.

Her insight and understanding of the psycho-emotional issues many artists experience have allowed her to identify practical mindset and emotional wellness resources artists may benefit from when dealing with their art career in a healthier manner. She believes that artists who maintain an optimal wholeness balance (Mind, Body, Soul) can enjoy healthier lives while making a more significant impact in this world. She enjoys developing seminars, programs, and resources that are relevant to the thriving contemporary artist, especially brainstorming with artists about their career development and emotional well-being. Finally, she is a mother of two amazing children.

SERGIO GOMEZ, MFA, is an award-winning Chicago-based artist with international recognition. Sergio’s artwork has been the subject of more than 45 solo exhibitions in the United States, Romania, Italy, Mexico, and Vienna. He has participated in numerous group exhibitions in Spain, Sweden, Mexico, Austria, Italy, South Korea, England, Kairo, Belgium, and the United States. In 2018 Sergio was the subject of solo exhibitions at the Museum of the City of Queretaro, Mexico, Museum of the City of Cuernavaca, Mexico, Museum of Art of the City of Cluj, Romania, and Museo Internazionale Italia Arte of Turin, Italy. His work is in several private and public collections.

Besides his studio work, Sergio Gomez is the Curator and Director of Exhibitions at the Zhou B. Art Center in Chicago. He has curated over 100 exhibitions in the US and abroad. He is also the director and founder of 33 Contemporary Gallery, co-founder of the Art NXT Level Academy, and founder of Amplified Art Network.

His weekly Art NXT Level podcast and Breakfast with Sergio video show inspire and educate contemporary artists from around the world.

Crush Self-Sabotage and Live Fully! The Artist’s Wellness Journey to Confidence and Success is on sale now on Amazon and wherever books are sold. Learn more at www.theartistnextlevel.com/book.