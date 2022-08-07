7 Simple Ways to Boost Your Creativity

People tend to associate creativity with art. When we think about creative people, we usually think about artistic persons, such as painters, musicians, writers, and more. We see them as talented individuals who can make something unique. Also, we often see creativity as something that people are born with.

The truth is that everyone has the potential for creativity. It is not one specific characteristic but rather a way of thinking. Scientists, physicists, and mathematicians also must possess the ability to think creatively. It helps them solve a potential problem by looking at it from a different perspective. It is often said that creativity is like a muscle. The more you train, the better you are. Whether you are a writer with writer’s block or a marketing specialist looking for new ideas, there are a few simple ways to boost your creativity.

HOW TO BOOST YOUR CREATIVITY

Creativity is developed with practice. It is essential to understand that it’s not a passive process. It is not a result of random strikes of inspiration but a result of hard work and constant seeking of new ways to express yourself. Here are some techniques that can help you.

Seek inspiration

Sometimes, creativity finds you. Other times, you need to find it. Several things can be excellent sources of inspiration. If you’re an artist, try to find it in different works of art. You can read a book, visit a museum, explore art blogs, watch a movie, listen to music, and more. Each of these activities will generate new ideas and give you new perspectives.

Also, always look for inspiration in niches that are different from yours. Sometimes scientific theories can inspire works of art and vice versa. This is the case because imagination is the key to creating something new, whether it is a new theory in physics or a unique piece of art.

Distance yourself from the problem

One of the simple ways to boost your creativity is to create a distance. The more we think about a problem, the harder it becomes to find a solution. If we get “stuck,” the best thing to do is to distance ourselves and try doing something else.

Sometimes, the ideal solution is to replace overthinking with physical activity.

You can go for a walk, hike, meditate or do any other activity that relaxes you. The idea is to not think about why you are going through an artist’s block or how to solve a problem. Your brain will still unconsciously look for solutions, but it won’t be under so much pressure.

Confront your fear of failure

Sometimes, the fear of failure is what blocks our creativity. If you pushed “pause” and haven’t “used” your creativity for some time, chances are that you’re afraid to start again. When you’re scared of making a mistake or thinking that you won’t be able to accomplish what you want, you’ll hit a creative block.

If you find yourself in this situation, it is vital to confront this fear. You have to acknowledge that failure is part of the process. Sometimes, your ideas won’t be as good, but it doesn’t mean you’re not creative enough. You need more practice.

Dedicate yourself to creativity

If you want to increase your creativity, you have to commit yourself to this goal. It takes time and effort to develop any skill. The same goes for creativeness. It’s not enough to choose a few simple ways to boost your creativity and do them once. You have to be consistent. The studies suggest that creative arts develop problem-solving skills. So, to develop creativity, you need to practice it.

You need to make a plan and set your goals. Set aside enough time each day to practice your skills, seek inspiration, brainstorm ideas, and more. The more you engage yourself in creative activities, the easier you’ll find inspiration.

Become an expert

This doesn’t seem like one of the simple ways to inspire creativity. Becoming an expert in one field requires hard work and a lot of time. However, it is one of the best ways to develop your creativity.

You cannot create something new and innovative if you don’t understand the basics of your field. The more you know, the better your chances of creating something unique. Becoming an expert resembles the idea of the artist’s six stages of initiation.

There are many ways to become an expert. Follow new research, listen to the other experts, read, talk to people, etc. Also, you can speak to creative people and inform yourself about their processes and ways to boost creativity.

Use brainstorming techniques

One of the simple ways to get out of the creative block is to use brainstorming techniques. This is a widespread technique in both academic and professional settings. It helps solve problems, generating new ideas and perspectives.

Generate as many ideas as possible and analyze them from different points of view. Consider their qualities and weaknesses and whether you’ll be able to realize them. You can also talk to others about them and get some feedback. Explore a variety of solutions and possible approaches.

There’s no one formula for brainstorming. Apply what best suits you. Also, you can keep creative journals. This way, you can track your progress and maybe get back and develop some old ideas.

Use the six hats technique

The “six hats” technique refers to looking at a problem from six different points of view. People tend to focus on one or two perspectives when solving a problem. However, if you analyze it from six different angles, you’ll see it clearer.

White hat requires you to look at the situation objectively and analyze the facts.

Black hat refers to negative aspects. You need to find elements of the solution that won’t work.

Yellow hat refers to positive aspects. Find elements of the solution that will work.

Blue hat requires you to look at the problem broadly and think of a suitable overall solution.

Green hat refers to creative thinking and looking for alternative solutions.

Red hat requires involving your emotions and looking at the problem from an emotional perspective.

There are many other simple ways to boost your creativity. However, not all of them will be equally effective. You must consider what techniques will work best for you. Also, it is crucial to be consistent. The more you practice, the more your creativity will develop.

Author Bio: Joana Watson is a content writer who has always enjoyed painting. She writes on various topics, but artistic ones are her favorite. She has been writing for Ben Hur Moving & Storage NYC about interior design and DIY projects for the past few years. Besides painting, Joana spends her free time experimenting in the kitchen.