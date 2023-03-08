Meet the Artist: Arthur Gelumbauskas

Arthur Gelumbauskas is a fine art photographer and Artexpo New York 2023 Spotlight Recipient. Get to know more about this talented photographer below!

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

A: My name is Artur Gelumbauskas, I’m (mostly) a landscape/cityscape photographer.My vision as an artist comes from a long time ago when they used to say that an image is worth a thousand words. Also, Dorothea Lange once said “A camera is a tool for learning how to see without a camera”, and that stuck with me forever. Sometimes, we just need to learn how to look.

Q: What is your background?

A: I was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Moved to New York when I was 27 years old, and the city became my home for more than a decade now.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: Sao Paulo is Brazil’s concrete jungle, a city with beautiful and hardworking people. However, it’s difficult to find awe inspiring views when you’re immersed in it. It was a trip to Rio de Janeiro when I was a teenager that gave me that mesmerizing feeling. Since then, traveling has become part of my photographic journey. It may be an escape, but finding places that make me feel stunned by nature or by what humans can build, having that “wow” feeling can bring happiness and relief from daily life struggles. And when in those places, I like to document them the way they are, be true to them. It’s not a fairytale, it’s the real world, and it’s beautiful!

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: From the past, impressionists like Monet who could bring serenity in their work, and surrealists who could express fantastic but believable photorealistic images. From contemporary artists, Nigel Danson, and Mads Peter Iversen, I learn a lot from them. And Sean Tucker, who is more than a photographer but a great philosopher as well.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: I’m still looking forward to receiving the best advice!

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: When I’m not working, you can find me learning something… like playing an instrument, studying photography composition or even coding!

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2023 mean to you?

A: Exhibiting at Artexpo NY means to have the courage to put my work out there, the courage to create empathy and to be disliked. It also means meeting people, creating connections, talking about art, and understanding how to further develop a business.

Artexpo New York 2023 takes place March 30th to April 2nd at Pier 36.