Artexpo New York 2023 Spotlight Program Recipients

Artexpo New York returns for its 46th edition to Pier 36 in Manhattan’s trending Lower East Side. And speaking of trending, the artists and galleries selected for this year’s coveted Spotlight Program are definitely doing something unique and forward-looking.

Of course, Artexpo New York will once again have an interesting mix of exhibiting galleries, art publishers and dealers, and artists from across the globe, showcasing original work of 1000+ artists that includes prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclees, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art.

This year’s Artexpo New York takes place from March 30-April 2, 2023 at Manhattan’s newest destination for art, Pier 36. Each year, the fair’s special programs range from immersive artist-led Art Lab experiences to compelling Art Talks and exciting Meet the Artist sessions.

From the amazing list of exhibitors, Artexpo’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!

Artur Gelumbauskas – Booth S809

Artur is a New York-based landscape photographer who works in a variety of styles. His work often incorporates symbolic elements and text to explore themes of identity, memory, and perception. Gelumbauskas’ work has been shown in galleries and art fairs throughout the United States and Europe, and he has received numerous awards and grants for his creative accomplishments. He sees his work as providing the viewer with a memory or an escape — whichever is the case for you, you’ll find the work amazing to enjoy.

D’Arcy Bellamy – Booth S101

D’Arcy Bellamy is a sculptor from Idaho known for his modern style. His work frequently employs abstract forms and addresses themes of movement, balance, and tension. Bellamy says he is an object maker, creating abstract (often kinetic) sculpture from steel pipe in a subtractive method. Spirals, geometric patterns, the human form, plants and animals are all there to surprise and delight the viewer and engage the senses of sight, touch, and wonder. His imagination comes to life in each piece.

Galerie Minrath – Booth 600

Galerie Minrath is a contemporary art gallery located in Cologne, Germany. The gallery focuses on exhibiting and promoting contemporary artists from Germany and around the world. For over two decades, gallery owner Jörg Minrath has been a modern painter creating sophisticated large and small-format paintings with elaborate techniques. He uses abstract motifs, unusual surface structures, and expressive colors to captivate and inspire viewers. In addition to Minrath’s work, the Galerie Minrath seeks to demonstrate the power and variety of young, modern contemporary art.

Jael Roznicki – Booth S701

Jael Roznicki is an Alberta, Canada, abstract artist, currently residing in Edmonton. She primarily works in oil paint on canvas as her medium. Having experimented with acrylics, she landed on the texture and pliability of oil paint, mostly using palette knives and brushes and sometimes fingers, to achieve a variety of final effects and textures. Having a long history in creative expression, she was formally trained as a graphic designer, which enables her to envision in things spatially and in proportion. Using color theory and play on shapes and textures to evoke an emotion or to express an emotion is a key component of Roznicki’s work.

Lilac Gallery – Booth 701

Lilac Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in New York City. Lilac Gallery was originally established in 1972 as Lilac Fine Art by Hungarian-born American artist Albert S. Nemethy who immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled in New York’s Hudson Valley. Lilac Gallery re-opened in Manhattan in 2012 with a mission to bridge Fine and Contemporary Art. Today the gallery’s vision is to present uplifting works of art into the art world and to bring them into the homes of our collectors seamlessly. With a focus on contemporary realism, abstract expressionism, and pop art, there’s definitely something to catch your attention. Is there something to add to your collection?

Valentinarte Gallery – Booth 503

The gallery is located in the historic center of Bellagio Italy, an area renowned by American and international elite art collectors. Thanks to the dedication of his wife Barbara and daughter Valentina, the gallery has thrived since the death of its founder, Emanuele Valentin, in 2016. The gallery works directly with both established and emerging artists, offering a diverse range of art that piques the viewer’s interest. Its holdings range from nineteenth-century Italian art to contemporary artists.

For tickets to Artexpo New York 2023 click here.