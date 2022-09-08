Art San Diego 2022 Spotlight Artist: Johannes Boekhoudt, Johannes Boekhoudt Fine Art

Art San Diego is returning to the San Diego Convention Center September 9-11, 2022 after a three-year-hiatus. Here at Art Business News, we will be showcasing this year’s Spotlight Artists. The Spotlight Artists are handpicked by Redwood’s curated group of art industry experts.

Spotlight Artist Recipient, Johannes Boekhoudt, is an exclusive self-thought fine art painter with more than twenty years of experience. His original modern expressionist artwork is indeed one of a kind since Boekhoudt does not create nor authorize any reproductions of his artwork. He has an exceptionally loyal clientele since they can privately own original museum-quality artwork that will never be displayed on a commercial level. Boekhoudt’s clientele includes high-profile entrepreneurs, CEOs, and professionals in several locations around the world.

Born in Willemstad Curacao, Dutch Antilles. At an early age his family moved to Costa Rica where he adopted all his Latin American influences. Rich with this mix of culture, he blends inspirations from Europe, Africa and Latin America into his work. He believes that “Between Basquiat, de Kooning, Miró & Picasso he also exists.” Boekhoudt works mostly with oil on canvas or linen but will also create artworks with mixed media and works on paper. Ranging from large to small, size is no obstacle when it comes to his communication through art. He simultaneously works with several paintings in various stages in order to convey his message. His works are easily recognized by his unique strokes in crosses, which are his signature.

Johannes utilizes various materials for his artworks based on the need of the idea itself. Ranging from sketches, collages, drawings, and painting on multiple two-dimensional materials, his necessity for creation and expression dictates the form of the artwork. Although he has applied various styles and techniques in different stages of his career, his “Crucillism abstract“ is predominant.

“I am an abstract expressionist artist. Oil paintings are my passion. As time passes, I become part of my own masterpieces. I paint to denounce social injustice. My only intention is to empower others to make a change. My pieces reflect the legacy of de Kooning, Basquiat and Picasso. During the night, I create and capture ideas. The days that follow, I execute those ideas with lots of colors onto the linen with indifference to outside criticism. Because after all: ‘… Art is a lie that we like even though it misleads us at the same time…’”

Attending Art San Diego? See Johannes Boekhoudt, Johannes Boekhoudt Fine Art in person at booth #325.