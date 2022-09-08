READING

Art San Diego 2022 Spotlight Gallery: 5Art Gallery

Art San Diego is returning to the San Diego Convention Center September 9-11, 2022 after a three-year-hiatus. Here at Art Business News, we will be showcasing this year’s Spotlight Artists. The Spotlight Artists are handpicked by Redwood’s curated group of art industry experts.

5Art Gallery, located in Los Angeles, California, will be showing unique pieces from well-known street artists at this year’s Art San Diego. “Our exhibiting artworks are very diverse. They differ in materials, sizes, themes and colors.” Check out a few of their pieces below!

KAWS | 4ft KAWS FOUR FT DISSECTED BLACK, 2009 (50×23.6x14in), limited Ed 100, Signed and dated

JISBAR is a french artist who’s fun, culturally diverse, paintings are offered in different sizes making them a perfect addition to any home for a pop of color!

Banksy’s Pulp Fiction will be exhibited with 5Art Gallery. This hand-signed, limited-edition piece comes with a certificate of authenticity.

5Art Gallery will be showing five unique pieces from Shepard Fairey, who made them for his 30th career anniversary. They will also be showcasing rare collections from Banksy and KAWS. Art San Diego visitors will have a chance to see some very outstanding french street artists’ works, some of which are very difficult to find in the United States.

Attending Art San Diego this year? Stop by Booth 413 to see 5Art Gallery and these incredible pieces in person!

