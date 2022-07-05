Art Santa Fe 2022 Spotlight Program Recipients

Art Santa Fe is an intimate contemporary fair, now in its 22nd year, that welcomes world-class art and design presented by a diverse range of regional, national, and international exhibitors. In a city with a robust arts climate, the three-day fair provides a unique opportunity for galleries, dealers, established collectives, and solo artists to showcase cutting-edge fine art, decorative art, and design.

As Santa Fe’s only contemporary fine art fair, Art Santa Fe is proud to be the concluding event for Santa Fe Art Week. This year’s Art Santa Fe takes place July 15-17, 2022, at the beautiful Santa Fe Convention Center, right in the center of town.

From the amazing list of exhibitors, Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their exceptional skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Check out the Art Santa Fe 2022 slate of Spotlight Program recipients!

Edward Martin, Edward Martin Glass, Booth 505

Edward Martin is an award-winning artist who has spent over 45 years developing his craft. A full-time artist creating and selling at shows for over 30 years, Martin is part of the “Outsider Art” movement, completely self-taught, without outside influences on his work.

Working in his glass and metal fabricating studio at his home in Springfield, Illinois, Martin has worked to perfect the art of beveling, fusing, three-dimensional etching, and glass staining as well as traditional glass work. He now specializes in contemporary works in glass and metal.

Linda Guenste & Jonathan Hertzel, Guenste / Hertzel Art Studio, Booth 512

It will be seven years this spring since Linda Guenste and Jonathan Hertzel relocated to Santa Fe from Philadelphia. And what a trip it’s been. Still living by three beliefs: make art, love family, and travel whenever possible, not necessarily in that order.

Guenste/Hertzel Studios were founded in Santa Fe in 2016. The Salon space is designed to focus on the varied creative arts in Santa Fe and surrounding communities. Together, they focus on commercial and non-commercial shows of new and emerging arts in the visual, literary, and performance fields to promote dialogue.

Ray Tigerman, Ray Tigerman Studios, Booth 316

Ray Tigerman seeks to create bold, colorful, layer-intensive, dimensional works of art on canvas and board that evoke a sense of nostalgic mysticism and mystery. His subjects, predominately Native Americans, are brought to life on the edge of his palette knife, where they emerge from his imagination. They are, as he is, on a journey, a path of discovery.

William Havu, William Havu Gallery, Booth 403

The William Havu Gallery was established in Aspen in 1973. It’s been in its current location since 1998 and is engaged in an ongoing dialogue through its seven exhibitions a year with regionalism as it impacts and is affected by both national and international trends in realism and abstraction. With 40+ years in the business of mounting exhibits worthy of critical review, the William Havu Gallery continues to acquire artists of regional importance and national acclaim.

Tickets for Art Santa Fe 2022 are available here.