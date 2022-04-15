Artexpo New York Spotlight Recipient: George & Mikheil Family Art

Artexpo New York is an iconic fine art destination, now in its 45th year, that hosts more than 200 innovative exhibiting galleries, art publishers and dealers, and artists from across the globe, showcasing original work of 1000+ artists that includes prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclee, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art.

Throughout its four historic decades in contemporary and fine art, Artexpo New York has hosted the likes of Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Keith Haring and Leroy Neiman; intensifying the discourse on today’s industry challenges and magnifying the very best the fine art world has to offer.

This year’s Artexpo New York takes place April 7-10, 2022, at Manhattan’s newest destination for art, Pier 36. Each year, the fair’s special programs range from immersive artist-led Art Lab experiences to compelling Art Talks and exciting Meet the Artist sessions.

From the amazing list of exhibitors, Artexpo’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists recognized for their skill and achievement in the visual arts.

George & Mikheil Family Art are one of this year’s Spotlight Recipients, exhibiting at Booth #S903. They are a father and son duo from Brooklyn, New York. Originally from Tbilisi, Georgia, they have participated in various international exhibitions in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and the United States.

Their art excuses a sense of hidden depth in character masked by an almost childish playfulness in color and theme.

