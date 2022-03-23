Will Schmahl – Artexpo New York Spotlight Artist Recipient

Fine artist, Will Schmahl is one of Artexpo New York’s Spotlight Artist Recipients for 2022. He is known for his unusual use of color and unique style. He creates psychological narratives through each piece inspired by his own journey in life.

Will Schmahl’s abstract work has a recognizable style and leaves viewers with a sense of feeling whether it’s a burst of energy, a memory, an experience, or a person. Will is self-taught and was guided through independent teachings from several international artists. He attributes his success to his teacher, Adele Sypesteyn, who encouraged him to push through his limits of creativity.

Schmahl has been working with interior designers on custom commissions, designing skateboard, and working on his life through his art as his own personal therapy. He currently lives in Philadelphia and works out of his studio in Old City.

“I believe in using art to help tell a story, process our emotions, provide therapy to one’s soul, and to reflect what one loves at that moment. The thing that fascinates me most about art is the way our magical brains can pull forward a flood of memories and emotions after seeing something for less than a second. We see and, in an instant, are transported to a time or experience. I’ve been an abstract painter for a few years now first starting out with Resin and ink, now working with Acrylics. Abstract is my greatest form of expression, it’s like speaking without having to use words. The layers within each painting are what I love the most creating and exploring to show depth. I paint very expressive abstracts, letting my emotions be the guide. I like to work fast when I paint as it really allows me to focus on the emotional vibe and the mood I like to evoke or the story I’d like to tell.”

Don’t miss Will Schmahl at Artexpo New York April 7-1o at Pier 36.