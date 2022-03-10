Guide to Choosing Art Pieces for Your Home

Art pieces have the power to completely transform any room, give character to it, and set its mood. It doesn’t come as a surprise that you can even use art to improve your mental health! Having all that in mind, you probably think that choosing art pieces for your home is a significant undertaking. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. To help you choose artwork that will show off your personality as well as make your home stylish and welcoming, this article has a detailed guide to make it easy and fun. Enjoy!

CHOOSING ART PIECES FOR YOUR HOME – THE ULTIMATE GUIDE

We completely understand how choosing art pieces for your home sounds like a difficult task, especially if you don’t have experience. But if you follow the six steps in this guide, we guarantee you’ll have a fun experience.

#1 FIGURE OUT YOUR STYLE

Before you start shopping for art pieces, you need to figure out the overall style you have and want in your home. Finding your interior design style is essential as it will dictate what type of art you’ll want to look for.

If the art pieces you’ve chosen feel out of place and simply don’t fit with your interior design, they will conflict with the impression of your home. Therefore, assessing the style of your space should be your priority. It will make choosing art much easier.

#2 DECIDE IF AND WHERE ART WILL BE THE FOCAL POINT

Every room needs a focal point, but not all focal points are good. A focal point is the first thing you notice when you walk into a room, so if the first thing that catches your eye is an aircon vent on the wall, something needs to be changed.

Art is always an excellent choice for a focal point. However, always remember that every room should only have one focal point. In case you’re choosing art for a room that already has a gorgeous rug as a focal point, make sure to go for a painting that’s not too visually striking.

#3 FIGURE OUT WHAT’S THE RIGHT SIZE

One of the common mistakes people make when choosing art for their home is not getting the size right. Either they pick tiny pieces for massive walls or overwhelm a small space with an oversized piece of art. Make sure to assess every room in detail before deciding on the correct size.

Here are some tips to help you decide what size art you should choose:

If you’re choosing artwork for your bedroom, keep in mind that it should span almost the entire width of the headboard of your bed.

If you’re decorating your dining room, make sure to choose art that spans almost the entire width of your dining table or sideboard.

For artwork, you want to use above the entry table in your hallway, make sure never to go over the full length of it.

In case you’re choosing art for a wall with no furniture below it, make sure that the art takes up a large amount of that wall.

So, before you go shopping, measure your dining table, headboard, or any other item you want to hang art above, as this will stop you from making a big mistake. Also, you should always be mindful and choose the right ways for hanging art in your home.

#4 CHOOSE ART THAT SUITS THE ROOM

One of the most important things to consider when choosing art for your home is the overall ambiance and atmosphere you’re trying to create. You should pay attention to the color scheme and lighting, too.

Also, make sure to factor in the room’s function. For example, art in the living room is usually the centerpiece of the room and the crown jewel of the owner’s collection. On the other hand, art in the bedroom is more intimate and, in many cases, has a special meaning.

#5 DECIDE ON DETAILS

Another thing you should do before you go shopping is to decide on the specifics. It’s crucial to figure out what type of art you want and how many pieces would work well in the space.

In some cases, a triptych is your best option, while in others, it can be a simple and tiny framed photograph. Also, in some rooms, canvas artwork fits perfectly, while framed doesn’t. Or it might be a collection that makes an impact. It’s all about understanding the space and choosing art accordingly.

#6 CHOOSING ART PIECES FOR YOUR HOME

And you’ve reached the final step – looking for and choosing the art pieces for your home. Now that you know your home’s style and what you want to achieve in every room, you can enjoy and make the most of this process. All that it’s left is to find art that fits into what you’ve imagined and planned.

However, don’t get disappointed if you don’t fall in love with every piece of art that turns out to be the best choice for a specific room in your home. As long as you like it, you can focus on making the room look whole with and without the piece in question. Also, keep in mind that artwork requires care and maintenance, so make sure you take good care of the pieces you’ve chosen for your home.

GOOD LUCK CHOOSING ART PIECES FOR YOUR HOME

We hope our guide to choosing art pieces for your home helps you select artwork that perfectly complements your home. We’re sure that once you step foot into the fantastic world of art, you won’t be able to get enough of it! So, make sure to subscribe to art business news, and you’ll always be in the know!

Author bio:

Devin Sheard is a writer with a great passion for interior design. She is currently working as a content manager for Zippy Shell DMV. However, she’s also running a successful blog where she shares different home decor and interior design tips.