Meet the Gallery: Valentinarte Gallery

Valentinarte Gallery is one of the Spotlight Recipients for Artexpo New York 2023. Get to know the fine art gallery below.

Q: Introduce yourself and your gallery — who you are and what is your vision?

A: Making our youth dream come true, my husband Emanuele and I opened VALENTINARTE Art Gallery in 1987.

VALENTINARTE, since Valentina was the name chosen for our daughter born shortly before. She had brought so much happiness into our lives and we wanted to replicate the same successful result with the Gallery.

Q: What is your background?

A: Our primary goal was selling ART, quality ART. We started to sell ancient and modern art in the early years and then started inserting contemporary art into our gallery without falling into the obvious and the predictable.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your gallery?

A: Our aim has always been to make Italian creativity loved by a large international clientele who had already chosen Lake Como and Bellagio as a destination for the Grand Tour in the nineteenth century and continue to choose it as a top Italian destination not to be missed.

Several choices were made in proposing artists. We met Italian ones over the years and many well-known or emerging artists. We always offer quality works, because art must not be a sterile reproduction but grant goosebumps and shivers to observers. It must make people falling love, drift them away for a few moments, evoke sensations, and excite them.

You fall in love with the painting, It remains in your memory and when you revisit it, it must go on making you feel the same emotions.

Over the thirty-six years, the Gallery has made itself known for its precise style, love for art and detail, care, and customer attention.

We receive letters of thanks and visits, perhaps unexpected after years, of art-loving collectors from all over the world, who return to rediscover the same joy experienced the first time.

Q: What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York 2023 mean to you?

A: Unfortunately, Emanuele passed away in 2016 and after that, I have continued to work alone. It’s hard. To save all the commitment and work done before, not losing in quality and proposals, but rather trying to improve by joining the Italian Gallerist Owners Association and participating in events dedicated exclusively to art, such as Artexpo New York, which allows me to stay updated on trends and novelties and follow the market.

