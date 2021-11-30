Meet the Artist: Surfergirl Gallery

Surfergirl Gallery is one of the Spectrum Miami’s 2021 Spotlight Recipients.

Q. Introduce yourself — who you are and what you do?

I’m Marcia Lorente Howell and I’m the founder of Surfergirl Gallery. We’re the first gallery in New York City to specialize in emerging women artists. I’m an oil on canvas artist myself with a career in advertising, and I started the gallery to get more women artists into museums in my lifetime.

Q. What is your background?

A. I’m a New Yorker from Madrid with California sunshine in my blood. I take no credit for my art, I’m the granddaughter of two women artists. I’m also a global marketer with proof that visual arts hold the key to people’s hearts. Surfergirl also works with brands that like us, believe in sustainability and making art more accessible.

Q. How do you work?

A. I take photos on my iPhone of places I love and then I paint them. I’m capturing a moment. It is not exactly what I saw or the camera captured but how it made me feel. I convey that with color, composition, and use of negative space. As an artist I say I’m a surfer, I’m riding a wave and want to take you with me.