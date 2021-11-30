Meet the Art Gallery: K-Art Projects USA

Meet K-Art Projects USA, one of Red Dot Miami’s Spotlight Artist Recipients.

Q. Introduce yourself — who you are and what you do?

A. Tata Fernandez, Director of Contemporary Art Projects with its Subsidary K-Art Projects USA. Location Miami, Florida

Q. What is your background?

A. I left my position as VP of Marketing for a Fortune 500 company to pursue my career for the arts in 2011.

Q. How do you work?

A. Contemporary Art Projects, USA, is dedicated to nurturing new contemporary art by providing exhibition opportunities and resources for emerging artists and curators. Our mission is to promote art appreciation within the international community, to inspire and assist with the process of the art collection, and to generate resources that support artists’ creative endeavors through art awareness, artist promotion, and art procurement.’

We work with the best minds in the industry and share our experience and passion for marketing the arts, culture, and entertainment. From Biennials and gala auctions to exhibitions and major international art fairs, we have the experience, innovation, and creativity to engage audiences through inspired campaigns.

Q. What art do you most identify with?

A. Contemporary Art but I always can admire a 19th-century artwork.

Q. What artist(s) inspires you?

A. Jean Michel Basquiat, Picasso and Jesus Rafael Soto (geometric art)

Q. What is the best advice you’ve received?

A. The person who took me by his hands, to guide me in my art career was Richard Tooke, former curator of the Museum of Modern Art, New York, and former Director/Curator of Friends of Art at the Naples Museum of Art.

His phrase was: Take an unknown artist whose artwork is good and make him an established artist. This is the case of Ricardo Cardenas-Mexico when I found him at Art Expo New York at a Solo Show and today he is my star artist at the Gallery.

Q. When you are not working, where can we find you?

A. Traveling with my daughter and showing her the Art World from a different perspective as an art lover.

Q. What does exhibiting at Red Dot Miami 2021 mean to you?

A. This is the 10th anniversary that our gallery is exhibiting at Red Dot Miami and I will not be part of them, in Red Dot I grew as a gallerist and my artists acquired great collectors that they attend the fair all the time.

A Special Monumental Sculpture called “Love Cubes-Violet Fusion” is located at the entrance of the Fair. The artist created this masterpiece emphasizing that that Love Cube means love, commitment, dedication, and one soul in a unique world.

Author: Hugo Diaz

Title: “Love Cubes – Violet Fusion”

Technique: Aluminum with car paint

Size: 75 in (L) x 30 in (W) 48 in (H)

Year: 2021

“Love Cubes means union, love, commitment. dedication, being one, one world, one soul.”