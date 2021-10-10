Artexpo New York 2021, taking place October 28-31, will feature hundreds of talented artists and galleries from around the world. The event, held at Pier 36, is bringing back its popular Spotlight Artist program this year, awarding six cutting-edge artists for their skills and achievements.

Meet fine art painter and Artexpo New York Spotlight Artist Jay Chung.

Jay Chung came to America and received his M.A.’s in Communication Design and Computer Graphic from the Pratt Institute in 1984 and 1995, respectively. He has exhibited at the Myungdong Int’l Art Festival in Seoul, Korea, and had a solo exhibition at the Art Expo New York in 2019. He also exhibited at the Galleria Larkina in Venice, Italy, and the Riverside Gallery. “I especially feel like we need to recharge after long painful monotonous life we have been suffering through over 1 and a half years due to pandemic. I have been trying to relay the message of encouragement in vitality, ‘Recharge Life’ using bright and bold colors.”

Q: How do you work?

A: I’m using Epoxy Resin on canvas & Enamel Paint on an aluminum plate for my work.

Q: What art do you most identify with?

A: Contemporary Epoxy resin & Enamel paint artist

Q: What artist(s) inspires you? A: Niki De Saint Phalle and Henri Matisse. Q: What is the best advice you’ve received? A: Bright & strong colors with simplified forms makes delightful & powerful in the artworks