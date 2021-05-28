Meet the Artist: Jayson Fate

Jayson Fate is a commission artist based in Chicago, Illinois. His work has appeared in nightclubs and bars around Chicago. Get to know Jayson below!

Q: Introduce yourself – who are you and what do you do?

A: My name is Jayson Fate. I am a full-time collage mixed media artist working in Chicago. I have been a commission artist for 22 years and have projects where I have pulled in on bars, nightclubs, hair and nail salons, and residential interior and exterior design projects. Looking to expand markets and development towards the art community.

Q: What is your background?

A: I am told I am an “outsider artist” 4$HO!

Q: What art do you most identify with?

A: POP but anything that catches my eye. Modern or contemporary art. I love minimalist art as well as street artists. I love when someone has created something that engineers design or has functionality as well.

Q: How Do You Work?

A: Most of my work has been some divine intervention. God has blessed me and honestly, I roll day by day. The art just happens organically and when I need cash I push a bit. I archive images that interest me from tear sheets, books, magazines, any form of mixed media even garbage I find on my litter cleanups and create. I love commission work because it sharpens my focus and pays well. I will collage by hand with images and Mod Podge on multiple surfaces. In the beginning, I started on plywood or canvas. I found collage on a hard surface was a faster process so I started gluing tables, cabinets, walls, SPEAKERS, and who knows what’s next. I have been on a POPART series for some time, mostly musicians. I love music and will admit it was my first love. The art flows really well and does not feel heavy or frustrating which past pieces have. The eyeballs are changing so my style has been as well. “City of the Century” was the beginning of a new technique and I love the way they look.

Q: What has been your favorite experience so far as an artist?

A: Wow, I would have to say just the amount of art that has been created and what is still to come! I am amazed by this, it is the reason to continue also look back at what has been molded. Now with NFT’s in sight, I feel like I can make sense of the reward in the future. As an artist, you experience tears of joy, terrible gaps of income but I continue and seriously grateful to provide to this day. This world is a world of patience and productivity. As David Lee Roth quoted, “AFTER 10 years or 10,000 hours of what you drive towards, you earn the right title…Wasabi!” I got Wasabi🤙 (It sounds better coming from his voice).

Q: Who inspires you?

A: My family, some friends. I draw inspiration from prayer and the vision of other art. Sunshine helps, good people, music inspires me tremendously, that is why I honor those who touched me.

Q: What is the best advice you have received?

A: 1.) Do EVERYTHING with love.

2.) Show up with your talent.

3.) The hand is the overflow of the heart.

4.) Life does not hand you anything without asking for something in return.

5.) Enjoy this day because it is not coming back.

A: Cleaning, I run a pretty tight ship. BTW I challenge ANYONE who has a cleaner neighborhood than mine. It is the cleanest in the world That’s where you will find me OR the gym.

Q: How has your career shifted in this past year?

A: Great question, I have definitely purged things I do not need and had more time to organize my work/life environment. I am more focused to be in the public eye however that manifests.