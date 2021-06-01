Whether you’re an aspiring artist or a professional, having your own art space is crucial. Every artist needs a place where they can pursue and develop their ideas, create their artwork and keep all the supplies. And what is a better place for this than your own home? Even if you’re on a budget or short on space, there are ways to incorporate an art studio into your home. For many artists, space and storage seem to be the main obstacles. However, with a little bit of creativity and effort, you can make your ideal in-home studio in no time. With that in mind, here are some ideas on how to create an art studio space at home.

Envision Your Ideal Art Space

You probably already have a picture of your ideal studio in mind. Even if the art studio of your dreams is out of reach at the moment, don’t worry! There are probably some features and ideas you can incorporate into your in-home studio. If you’re unsure about what you want, do some research online. There are so many beautiful art studio ideas that will inspire you and help you design the one that will be perfect for you.

If you’re just starting to dip your toes into the art world, there are probably many other things you have to consider. For example, balancing your full-time job with your art career isn’t an easy task. If you create an art studio space at home, you might be more inspired and motivated to work consistently. Therefore, think about the colors, patterns, and inspiring items that will make your studio an oasis of productivity and creativity.

Think About Art Supplies

Of course, you have to think about all the items and supplies you need for creating your art, as well. What sort of tools do you use? Do you need a large work desk? How many storage containers and supplies do you need? Asking yourself these questions will enable you to plan and choose the best space in your home for your studio. Make a list of essentials and continue from there. Make sure to plan for some extra space for later additions as well as your artwork.

Choose the Appropriate Space

Once you know what you want and need, the next step is to choose the right space for your art studio. Before you decide, think about the lighting, ventilation, heating, and humidity. All of these factors can affect your work. Naturally, you want a place that will motivate you, inspire you to add artistic endeavors to your daily routine and help you focus on creating. Here are some ideas:

Convert a room – If you have an extra bedroom or a dining room you rarely use, look no further!

Utilize your attic or basement – Converting one of these is an excellent idea. You can add some area rugs or flooring, install some shelves, and you’re ready to go. Of course, make sure the heating system doesn’t damage your artwork and add a dehumidifier if necessary.

Dedicate a part of a room to your art – Even if converting the entire room is not an option, don’t worry! You can use a curtain or screen in your living room to separate your art studio from the living area.

Use a closet – Move your clothes and shoes somewhere else (under the bed, for example), install a fold-up desk, and use the existing shelves for storing art supplies. That way, you’ll create a cozy nook for your artistic work.

Repurpose a shed or garage – If you can’t find room for your studio inside your home, consider other spaces. With a bit of creativity, you can quickly transform your shed or garage into an art studio. Just make sure the temperature is comfortable enough for work.

Find Storage For Your Supplies

No art studio is complete without art supplies. Your paints, brushes, canvases, easels, or any other tools and materials you use can take up a lot of space. So, unless you want your art studio to turn into a mess, you have to consider organization and functionality. Luckily for you, there are many ways to store your supplies and tools in a way that will maximize your art studio space.

A table is probably the most prominent and vital piece of furniture in your studio. So, if you don’t have much space to work with, it might be a good idea to use a drop leaf table with lots of storage. That way, you can adjust your working space and make room for supplies, too.

When it comes to shelving, there are many options to choose from: floating, rustic shelves will not only be useful but aesthetically pleasing, as well. Wire shelving units are perfect for those who have loads of supplies.

On the other hand, if you don’t have room for shelving, consider some vertical storage options. For example, pegboards with wire baskets will take up little space and keep your supplies neatly organized. Rolling carts will keep you mobile as well as store a lot of your tools and supplies. Get creative and practical and repurpose anything you might use for storage, from old jars to wine racks.

Display Your Art

Finally, don’t forget to find some room in your studio to display your art. Whether you’re creating art for yourself or looking into ways to promote and sell your artwork, seeing your progress will inspire and motivate you to continue developing your skills.

Even though every artist has their working preferences, having a creative space that promotes focus and productivity is essential. Consider your wishes and needs, add a touch of creativity, and plan thoroughly. By following these few tips, you will be able to create an art studio space at home that will suit your style and personality.

Author bio: Jake Dean is a consultant for Tik Tok Moving and Storage NYC and a freelance writer. He is also an art enthusiast and an amateur painter. He often writes about art, interior design, and relocation issues. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies and playing tennis.

All images via https://www.pexels.com/.