IT’S A WRAP! ARTEXPO NEW YORK 2025

The first weekend of April marked a familiar buzz in New York City as Artexpo New York returned for its 48th edition. Held from April 3–6, 2025, at Pier 36 in Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side, the world’s original fine art marketplace and longest-running contemporary art fair once again drew art lovers from near and far.

This year’s fair featured 200 leading galleries, publishers, and independent artists from around the globe, presenting an impressive array of original works. The fair was alive with energy — and sales — as attendees explored hundreds of pieces spanning painting, sculpture, photography, prints, ceramics, drawings, glass works, giclees, and lithographs.

With strong attendance and representation from 27 countries, the event was a clear testament to the continued passion of collectors, curators, and art professionals for discovering bold, fresh talent and innovative creations.