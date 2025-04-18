IT’S A WRAP! ARTEXPO NEW YORK 2025

The first weekend of April marked a familiar buzz in New York City as Artexpo New York returned for its 48th edition. Held from April 3–6, 2025, at Pier 36 in Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side, the world’s original fine art marketplace and longest-running contemporary art fair once again drew art lovers from near and far.
This year’s fair featured 200 leading galleries, publishers, and independent artists from around the globe, presenting an impressive array of original works. The fair was alive with energy — and sales — as attendees explored hundreds of pieces spanning painting, sculpture, photography, prints, ceramics, drawings, glass works, giclees, and lithographs.
With strong attendance and representation from 27 countries, the event was a clear testament to the continued passion of collectors, curators, and art professionals for discovering bold, fresh talent and innovative creations.
SO MUCH TO SEE AND DO!
Artexpo’s dynamic programming and special events kept fairgoers engaged and inspired throughout the weekend. Attendees had the chance to meet this year’s Spotlight Program recipients, celebrate Samir Sammoun’s 30th anniversary of exhibiting at Artexpo New York, and even witness new masterpieces coming to life right on the show floor.
Adding to the excitement was the vibrant Jason Perez Art Collection showcased on the Mezzanine level. From interactive experiences to unforgettable exhibitions, the fair delivered a lively blend of art, celebration, and discovery at every turn.
The Spotlight Program provided collectors with a focused look at several galleries and prominent artists who created a site-specific exhibition. Spotlight Program recipients for 2025 included:
- Ariel Rodriquez
- Bill Hao
- Haydn Lewis
- Mriya Gallery
- Neelam Padte
- Pamela Galleguillos
The newly introduced Redwood Art Prize Contest, an international award open to artists of all disciplines, celebrating creative excellence across diverse art forms with over $20,000 in prizes. This year’s inaugural contest applied “Boundless” as the theme, and the 2025 winners artworks displayed during the fair were Bret Neathery (“Blue Jean Eyes”), Gavin Hein (“Edge of Glory”), Linda Washburn Roberts (“Terraced Sunset”) and Rhea Diehl (“Howling Under a Burning Sky”).
Centered around the “Blink” theme, the debut of the Artexpo New York Digital Photo Contest challenged photographers to capture the essence of creativity and invited them to submit their most compelling images. With over $30,000 in prizes up for grabs, attendees voted for their favorite entrants using voting kiosks located around the fair.
Of course, that’s only a hint of everything that happened — take a look at the videos that capture the magic or our photo albums and you’ll see more of the action!
SALES & SUCCESS STORIES
The diversity of art in all mediums gave art enthusiasts a wide range of art to add to their collections — and they did in impressive numbers. Here is a brief look at some of this year’s reported exhibitor sales.
Artavita – World Wide Art placed a number of its most popular works from its artists, including pieces by Sally Ruddy, Cordula Rock, Michael Ian Goulding, Qinqzhu Lin, Marilyn Maxwell, Linda De Roche, Johanne Kourle, James Cooper, Rezan Ozger, Maria Morales, and Jennifer Williams among others.
Samir Sammoun of Sammoun Fine Arts, celebrated 30 years of exhibition at Artexpo New York and had another successful showcase of his art with multiple pieces placed, ranging in price from $6,150 to $37,700 including La Danse en Bleu, Study, Easter Parade 1, New York, Invitation, The Beach, Les Deux Saules Jardin Botanique, Wild Beauty, Verger en Fleur, and Autumne au Park Rhone. His invited artist Yaryna Yuryk also placed several works.
Renssen Art Gallery continued their annual success with significant sales, including Erik Renssen’s Amsterdam at Dusk, Lovers, Two Women, Pitcher and Apple II, and Two Nudes with Parasol. They also placed Picasso prints Harlequin 1924 and The Cannes Studio.
Art by Neelam had another busy year at her SOLO booth with mutiple pieces finding new homes, including Silent Whispers in the Wind, Morning Meadows, The Sparkling Blue Sky, The Sparling Meadow, and In This Moment among others.
Repeating her 2024 debut, Montana’s scratchboard artist Ariel Rodriguez, was back and sold multiple originals including Two Blues, One Sky; Resting in Color; The Heron’s Gaze; and Sitting in Color.
Artist Chadwick Arcinue with Chadwick Concepts was very pleased with his exhibition results, placing nine of his Springscapes pieces and taking several commissions.
Always popular, ArtNWordz’s artists Micha Kuechenhoff and Grant Rosen placed 60+ pieces, ranging from prints at $40 to originals at $2,700 to $8,500.
K-Art Projects USA was excited when a collector purchased both Marianella Blasini’s Meninas Blue/Green and Yellow/Red. They also placed the Papa & Karen Collaboration Indigo Dance in addition to reporting several other pieces went to new homes.
Michael Storrings was pleased collectors enjoyed his work and added Christmas Tree Farm, Central Park Skating Nighttime, Autumn By the Sea, Paris, and Snowfall Over New York City to their collections.
Perseus Gallery and SAB Collection had an active booth and placed works by artists Claudia Concha, Olga Zeltser, Helena Chywski, Tianova, Dohwa de Young, and Valeria Popova among others.
Artists and galleries were presented special honors as recipients of this year’s Artexpo Awards. This year’s proud winners were the following:
- BEST BOOTH DESIGN: MCP2 Art Studio and Mosaic Contemporary
- BEST SCULPTURE: Art Petrovik and Alejandro Baruch
- BEST NEW EXHIBITOR: Diogo Snow and Sergio Gutierrez
- BEST INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITOR: Renssen Art, Bikoh Art Japan, and W Varso Atelier
- DIRECTORS’ AWARD: Chadwick Concepts and Jason Perez Art
- BEST [SOLO] EXHIBIT: Evie I, Jay Kim, and Hardukeh Decor & More
- AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: AGI Fine Art, AGI Fine Art: Bharat Dalal, K-Art Projects USA, and Sara Stieber
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! THE MEDIA BUZZED!
Our team captured all the weekend’s unforgettable moments so you can relive the excitement! Browse our Flickr photo album or check out our latest posts on Facebook and Instagram for a glimpse into everything Artexpo New York had to offer. A huge thank you to everyone who liked, followed, and shared—we love keeping you connected and inspired!
Want more? Go behind the scenes and enjoy exclusive video highlights from the world’s largest fine art marketplace.
Media coverage included a shout-out in MSN, Art Market Magazine, Art Insider, News India, Fashion Week Daily, Excellence Magazine, and Red Hot Monde, among others.
WITH OUR THANKS!
A heartfelt thank you to the incredible exhibitors, collectors, galleries, and artists who helped make Artexpo New York 2025 a truly unforgettable event. We’re also deeply grateful to our sponsors for their generous support in making this year’s show one of the best yet.
We can’t wait to welcome you back for Artexpo New York 2026, taking place April 9–12 at Pier 36. See you next year!