Announcing the Inaugural Redwood Art Prize Winners and Finalists at Artexpo New York 2025

Artexpo New York 2025 proudly presents the winners and finalists of the inaugural Redwood Art Prize—a prestigious award celebrating artistic innovation and limitless creativity. With over $20,000 in prizes, this year’s Boundless theme invited artists to push the boundaries of their craft, exploring new ideas and inspirations.
The Redwood Art Prize is an international award open to artists of all disciplines, celebrating creative excellence across diverse art forms. Winners receive global recognition through our media platforms, with their work showcased online to an audience of artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts worldwide.
Redwood’s Art Prize is designed as a dynamic platform designed to help artists connect, collaborate, and expand their reach. Through the Art Prize, winners and finalists gain access to a global network of buyers and collectors, institutional recognition, and valuable professional opportunities both nationally and internationally.
The four winners and ten finalists will gain unparalleled exposure at Artexpo New York 2025, the world’s original fine art fair, connecting them with a global audience of collectors, galleries, and industry leaders.
Join us as we celebrate these visionary artists and their remarkable work!
Bret Neathery – Blue Jean Eyes
Linda Washburn Roberts – Terraced Sunset
Rhea Diehl – Howling Under a Burning Sky
Gavin Hein – Edge of Glory
Kirill Simakov
Quiet Place
Kerri Warner
The Pitcher
Brian McClear
Arms Control
Aron Leaman
Sandy Isles
Brian McClear
Another Blown Fuse
Daniel Klewer
Merl Echo Whirl
Stephen Ursino
Helter Skelter
Azamat Dzhanaliev
LeBron James
Sherri Scott
Glowing Electric Sunsets
Debranne Cingari
Field of Possibility
Todd Monk
Subtle Depths
Honorable Mention goes to the following artists:
Aby Baye, Adam Hinkelman, Advay Mengle, Alanna Peters, Alonzo Santiago, Angelica Juarez, Anne Kullaf, Anne-Lise Merchant, AvRaam Cohen, Candy Qu, Carol Pearson, Carolyn Rapp, Cheryl Safren, Christy Dickinson, Daniel Raynott, Danielle Mano-Bella, Devin Lacoss, Dipa Halder, Eghosa Osaretin, Eric Walker, Erik Skala, Evonne Michelle, Gul Finley, Fiona Stewart, France Gaggioli, Frank Papandrea, Frederick Farwell, Harry Newman, James Oliver Jones Jr., Jane Dugan, Jo Paff, Julianna Bray, Jun Cruz, Justine St. Croix, Kendahl Bell, Khrissy Clement, Kiara Braithwaite, Lars Westby, Lena Okamoto, Madhavi Kodali, Marcela Levinská Borecká-Marilion, Mari Hiraga, Maria Alexandra Moreno Perez, Marvin Omede, Mauricio Porto, Meaghan Troup, Michael Becker, Michael Cheung, Mioko Sugaya, Miranda Townsend, Monika Kalra, Paris Andreou Hadjipavlou, Paula Pietranera, Prince Sefa-Boakye, Q R, Rene Cheng, Richard Gobout, Rita Szurgyi, Ritina Ansurkar, Sam St. John, Shay Holloway, Sophie Brouillet, Taryn Treisman, Theresa Zingg, Victor Caruncho, Vijay Sankar, Anil Vilborg, G. Hansen, W.E. Raimond, Yiah-Ling Si, and Zahn Du Plessis