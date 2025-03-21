Announcing the Inaugural Redwood Art Prize Winners and Finalists at Artexpo New York 2025

Artexpo New York 2025 proudly presents the winners and finalists of the inaugural Redwood Art Prize—a prestigious award celebrating artistic innovation and limitless creativity. With over $20,000 in prizes, this year’s Boundless theme invited artists to push the boundaries of their craft, exploring new ideas and inspirations.

The Redwood Art Prize is an international award open to artists of all disciplines, celebrating creative excellence across diverse art forms. Winners receive global recognition through our media platforms, with their work showcased online to an audience of artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts worldwide.