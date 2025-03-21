Announcing Artexpo New York 2025’s Spotlight Program Recipients

Artexpo New York returns for its 48th edition at Pier 36 in Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side, bringing together a dynamic mix of contemporary and fine art. This year’s coveted Spotlight Program highlights visionary artists and galleries that are pushing creative boundaries and redefining the art scene.

For nearly five decades, Artexpo New York has been a premier destination for art lovers, having hosted legendary artists like Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Keith Haring, Leroy Neiman, and Basquiat. The fair continues to shape industry conversations while showcasing some of the most compelling works in the art world today.

Artexpo New York 2025, taking place from April 3-6, will feature a diverse lineup of galleries, art publishers, dealers, and independent artists from around the globe. With over 1,000 artists exhibiting original works—including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, and glass art—this year’s edition promises an inspiring experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Beyond the exhibits, attendees can engage with immersive Art Lab experiences, engage with artists during the Meet the Artist sessions, and check out the highly anticipated Spotlight Program recipients, shining a light on outstanding artists and galleries making waves in the industry.

Explore this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!