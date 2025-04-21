Announcing the Artexpo New York 2025 Digital Photo Contest Winners and Finalists

Centered around the “Blink” theme, the debut of the Artexpo New York Digital Photo Contest challenged photographers to capture the essence of creativity and invited them to submit their most compelling images.
Artexpo New York and Redwood Art Group proudly present the winners and finalists of the 2025 Digital Photo Contest. The Contest brought the best entries to the fair floor for attendees to see and vote for their favorites. Finalists’ photos were displayed on state-of-the-art screens to a global audience during Artexpo New York 2025, the world’s original art fair.
The Best of Show Winner will be invited to exhibit at an upcoming Redwood art fair. Additionally, the Best of Show Winner and the seven Category Winners receive recognition in Art Business News, the iconic art industry publication, connecting them with a global audience of collectors, galleries, and industry leaders.
Join us as we celebrate the creative talent of these remarkable digital artists!
THANK YOU TO ALL OUR FINALISTS!
Ali Diaz, Anthony Pawlowski, Catalina Cabral-Framinan, Chan Suk On, Daniel Tacconelli, Dave Shaffer, Dean Rainey, Denis Alberti, Edoardo Salazar, Emanuele D’Amico, Fernando Ortiz, Fleury Jean-Pierre, Frederick Leung, Gia Bernhardt, John Mazlish, Katherine Romes, Larry Farley, Lillian Moore, Lilly Kime, Louis Calvano, Lu Ross, Luigi Chiapparoli, Mari Hiraga, Maria Alexandra Moreno Perez, Marina Romano, Michael Sibert, Pan Chaoqun, Pilar Otero, Ravi Damdjee, Ron Lake, Sarah Haddad, and Wayne Schwartz