Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery Presents an Interspecies Exhibition with Save the Chimps

The Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery introduces a unique collaboration with Save The Chimps, as the latest partner for its Virtual Art Gallery Exhibition Series, marking the first non-profit organization to be associated with the iconic luxury residences in Miami.

The exhibit by Save The Chimps, entitled “Interspecies,” will be featured for 45 days as a three-dimensional immersive experience, replicating the residence’s physical art gallery being developed on the 52nd floor.

Based in Fort Pierce, Florida, Save the Chimps is one of the largest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world, whose mission is to provide refuge and exemplary care to chimpanzees in need. Save the Chimps offers life-long care for chimpanzees retired from research laboratories, the pet trade, and entertainment industry.

The B-52s band members, Kate Pierson, Fred Schneider and Cindy Wilson, collaborated with Save The Chimps and its chimp artists from the 150-acre refuge to create a collection of acrylic-on-canvas paintings that are included in the exhibit, based on the vivid colors of the band’s most popular album covers. Kate and her fellow band members paint the base canvases in various background colors and select the color combinations for the chimps to finish each piece of art in their own style of brushstroke. Each piece in the collection of works has been named after a B-52s song or lyric and is signed by the band members. All proceeds benefit Save the Chimps.

Also featured in the new virtual exhibit are works by artist Karen Bystedt, who donated original prints from her ‘Lost Warhols’ series of work for the chimps to paint on—much like Warhol himself painted on photos of celebrities.

Rounding out the exhibit are five paintings featuring chrome backgrounds with colorful brushstrokes added by ape artists, each piece named after a classic Aston Martin model.

“We’re delighted to present the next virtual art exhibition for Aston Martin Residences,” says Dan Mathews, Director of Events at Save The Chimps. “It’s been an historic year for our artistic chimps at the sanctuary, with popular exhibits in partnership with The B-52s shown at renowned fairs across the country, including Spectrum Miami most recently in December. We’re thrilled to be chosen for this alliance with such a prestigious brand. The new virtual exhibit will be in conjunction with our next art fair exhibition at this year’s Artexpo New York in April, where we’ll be unveiling our next celebrity artist collaboration.”

Save The Chimps is also pleased to present an original interpretation for the Aston Martin Residences’ permanent collection – inspired by the residences’ sail-shaped architecture and tropical environment – complete with individual brushstrokes by some of the most talented artistic chimps at the sanctuary, making this unique piece a truly collaborative interspecies work of art.

Save The Chimps’ Interspecies exhibit can now be viewed at the Aston Martin Residences 3D virtual art gallery.

_______________________________

Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery

The Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery is being developed on the 52nd floor of the award-winning building at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way in downtown Miami. Starting in 2022 and while the building was under construction, the Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery presented its Virtual Art Gallery Exhibition Series as a three-dimensional immersive experience on its website, replicating the residence’s physical gallery, and has presented collections by renowned artists, including Julian Lennon, Aaron Schwartz, Fabio Mesa, Robi Walters, Michele Utley Voigt, Rafael Delceggio and Louis Carreon. Each virtual art exhibition is featured for two months at https://astonmartinresidences.github.io/virtualtour/.

Save The Chimps

Save the Chimps is one of the largest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world whose mission is to provide refuge and exemplary care to chimpanzees in need. Save the Chimps offers life-long care for chimpanzees rescued from research laboratories, the pet trade, and entertainment industry. The exhibit by Save The Chimps, presented by the Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery, entitled “Interspecies,” is featured through May as a three-dimensional immersive experience and part of the Aston Martin Residences Virtual Art Gallery Exhibition Series, found at www.astonmartinresidence.com.

All images courtesy of Save The Chimps/Aston Martin.