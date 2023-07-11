Art Santa Fe 2023 Announces Spotlight Program Recipients

Art Santa Fe returns for its 23rd edition to Santa Fe’s beautiful downtown Convention Center. And speaking of beautiful, the artists selected for this year’s coveted Spotlight Program are definitely doing something unique and forward-looking.

Of course, Art Santa Fe will once again have an interesting mix of exhibiting galleries, art dealers, and artists from across the globe, showcasing original work of hundreds of artists that includes prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclees, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art.

This year’s Art Santa Fe is the culminating event for the fifth annual Santa Fe Art Week, July 14-16, 2023. Each year, the fair’s special programs range from immersive artist-led Art Lab experiences to compelling and exciting Meet the Artist sessions.

From the amazing list of exhibitors, Art Santa Fe’s curators present their Spotlight Program, providing collectors a focused look at several cutting-edge artists recognized for their skill and achievement in the visual arts.

Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!

Amanda Wood, Amanda Wood Sculpture – Booth 333

Amanda Wood’s artwork is a marvelous display of creativity and imagination that captures the essence of nature in a truly unique way. Her work is a masterful blend of intricate detail and vibrant color that instantly captures the eye and draws the viewer in. Wood’s artwork is not only beautiful but also thought-provoking. The work speaks to the power and resilience of nature, as well as the importance of cultivating a sense of harmony with the natural world. Her pieces would be a welcome addition to any collection.

Bernadette Youngquist, B. Youngquist Art – Booth 223

Bernadette Youngquist’s artwork is a stunning display of creativity and imagination that captures the beauty and power of nature in a truly unique way. Her use of color and texture creates a sense of depth and richness that is both hypnotic and enthralling. Youngquist’s mastery of detail and technique is evident in her work. The beauty and power of her work make each a statement piece that will inspire everyone who sees it.

Dale M. Sumner, Faces of Humanity – Booth 420

Dale M. Sumner is a self-taught artist whose mixed media sculptures are a stunning example of the power of creativity and imagination. His pieces are a fascinating blend of form and function, inviting the viewer to explore the hidden depths of his art. Drawing inspiration from a wide range of sources, from mythology to modern culture, Dale’s work is a testament to his boundless creativity and conceptual vision. His sculptures are a vivid and powerful expression of the complexities of life, capturing the full spectrum of human emotion and experience.

Ruth Andre, Ruth Andre Art – Booth 332

Ruth Andre is a recent resident of the farmlands of southern Missouri having recently relocated from the back country of northern California. Early in her career, her interest in art led her to represent artists and photographers. Then she took her first painting workshop and her personal journey as an artist began. Her career as an artist representative and her individual art study was a molding that formed what she does today. She has always taken her inspiration from her surroundings, but the seasonal changes and landscape in Missouri have enhanced her palette. She sees her works as an open door to her heart and what life and her surroundings bring her way.

For tickets to Art Santa Fe click here!