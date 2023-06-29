Art Santa Fe 2023 Artists to Watch

Joanna Forbes

While she may be new to the art world, Joanna’s ability to inspire and communicate through her artwork is not underestimated. Her passion and uniquely creative mind drive her. Joanna invites her audience to experience the wonderment of creative painting and design through her work, inspiring them to connect with her art personally.

“As an artist, I am constantly drawn to the power of color to evoke emotion and shape the mood of a piece. Color is not just an accessory but an essential element of her work. Each hue is carefully chosen to convey a feeling or create a particular atmosphere, whether bold, vibrant, soft, or serene.

Exhibiting my work in Art Santa Fe in 2023 means I have made a step forward in my career and life goals. My preferred painting style is abstract and surreal, allowing me to explore the depths of my imagination and tap into the mysteries of the human psyche. The abstract form can speak to the soul in a way that words cannot, leaving room for interpretation and inviting the viewer to find their meaning within the piece.

In my work, I strive to capture the essence of wonderment, the feeling of being in awe of something beyond the known. Through color and abstract shapes, I aim to transport the viewer to a place of curiosity and contemplation, where they can explore the unknown and encounter the unexpected.”

Muse Gallery

Muse Gallery, now known as Muse Art Services, has been in operation for over 25 years. Caren Petersen opened Muse Gallery in Columbus, Ohio in 1998, which operated in a stand-alone building until 2012. During this time, Caren often traveled to New Mexico to select and visit various artists to show at Muse Gallery, and eventually bought land on which to build a house and (someday) a gallery, in Taos, NM. In 2007, she opened Muse Gallery Taos (NM) and moved there, while her oldest daughter, Hali, ran the Columbus gallery.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR WORK PHILOSOPHY AND HOW DOES THAT IMPACT YOUR WORK?

A: Muse Gallery has always tried to present art that tells a story and provokes a conversation. I believe that’s my personal mission, to have people engage and embrace art that they will look at every day, engage with, have a conversation with, and allow into their subconscious. It may sound dramatic, but I’ve seen (and sometimes owned) pieces of art that have made me cry. Art can present such a powerful message. I’ve never chosen an artist or art simply because I thought it would sell. That said, it’s important that all the artwork passing through the gallery was well-crafted and beautifully executed, and that the artists understood and conveyed their message effectively.

Of course, there is a difference between people who are buying for themselves and designers buying for a corporation. I love large dramatic pieces that look great in office buildings, but if I’ve sold them, they are probably subliminally narrative or textural or somehow more than just decorative. I want collectors, whether for their personal spaces or for an office space to love looking at that piece of art now, 10 years from now, etc. In that vein, Muse allows trade-ups of artwork. So if, for example, a collector purchased a small piece and years later wanted to get something more substantial by that same artist, I would allow them to trade up, applying what you paid for the piece as a credit toward a new piece. If a collector moves and can’t use a large piece they have, I’ll take that piece back on consignment to try to sell it for them. I want my collectors to be life-long friends and clients, to know that they are “investing” in art, not just buying something. There is a level of assurance I provide that the artwork has value long after you first purchased it.

Q: WHAT IS THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?

A: Not “buy what you love”, although buying what you love is important. The statement itself is just too simplistic, and the word “love” is so overused. People “love” what they’re used to many times, what they feel comfortable with. I believe in pushing boundaries, stepping outside your comfort zone, and supporting art that is important and meaningful. So, if you love passionately, if you’re willing to financially support artists who are broaching difficult subjects or techniques, then yes, “buy what you love”. Otherwise, find an expert you enjoy working with and trust, set a budget, and then dive in, and collect fearlessly.

Q: WHAT DOES EXHIBITING AT ART SANTA FE 23 MEAN TO YOU?

A: Collectors or people who want to understand and collect art are everywhere, but Santa Fe has always been known as an art mecca. It’s a place people go specifically to buy art. Participating in Art SF is a great way to connect with people who have made a commitment to look at art, and because Art SF is a curated show, they are making an educated decision to look at the best art from the best galleries.

Ofer Samra – O&S Fine Art

Inspired by human nature and the natural world, Ofer Samra’s current work explores themes of the environment, animal extinction and human expression. Using a variety of media, including water-based paints, resin varnish, and collage, Samra creates a vibrant visual and emotional experience through color and movement.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR WORK PHILOSOPHY AND HOW DOES THAT IMPACT YOUR WORK?

A: Most of my work is intrigued by ideas that concern our world. Subjects such as “Animal extinction”, “Saving the Planet”, “Israel Leaders”, “Natives” and “Human communication” have been created to increase awareness.

A conversation, old photographs, news, or something I feel strongly about, can spark the engine.

I’m an advocate of the “Creating a Problem and fixing it” process during the work, it keeps me alive.

Q: WHAT ARTISTS INSPIRE YOU?

A: I am inspired by Charles Arnoldi. An Artist who had reinvented himself for decades. He is so passionate about the work. Charles has an individual style that changed the contemporary art scene.

Q: WHAT IS THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?

A: “There’s no mistake in Art, it’s a part of the process.”

Q: WHAT DOES EXHIBITING AT ART SANTA FE 23 MEAN TO YOU?

A: A year ago, I visited Santa Fe for the first time. I was inspired by the art, history, culture and people. I cant wait to be a part of it. Thank you to Redwood Art Group for selecting me to be a part of the show, I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.

Ouida Touchon

More than a printmaker, or painter, I think of myself as an image maker. I enjoy working in the studio on various media including printmaking and painting as well as collage. I am drawn to historic female characters, ancient manuscripts, and vintage or antique maps. How to tell a visually remarkable story is the challenge.

My studio practice includes a focus on socially conscious narratives about strong women of the American West, and what garments I imagine such women would wear.

I also enjoy making images of botanicals that are familiar to the West, such as red chiles, blue columbines, and aspen that permeate the Rockies. My work is based on observation and research but tends toward abstraction and pattern.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR WORK PHILOSOPHY AND HOW DOES THAT IMPACT YOUR WORK?

A: My work philosophy is straightforward. I create, I do not quantify or measure time, I work until the artwork speaks to me and tells me it is complete. It’s a joyful calling and I do not suffer with it. I know that my audience is the world’s smallest and that I am not destined for a mass-market appeal. I would find that kind of work insufferable, and rather rote. I listen to my imagination and I try to stay on a flow that avoids tributaries and tangents. What do I ask myself each time I come to near completion of an artwork is: is this piece remarkable? That’s how I measure.

Q: WHAT ARTISTS INSPIRE YOU?

A: I am inspired by many of the modernists, especially the Santa Fe and Taos modernists of the early 20th Also, I love to look at ancient manuscripts and illuminations for pattern, and composition. The Ukiyo-e Japanese woodcut print artists are always a delight to look at and I am drawn to contemporary public-art artists such as Shepard Fairey and emerging black artists such as Delita Martin and Bisa Butler.

Q: WHAT IS THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?

A: The best advice I’ve received is from a professor in my Master’s program who told me to see more and paint less. On a more business-of-art direction, I listen to Seth Godin, Akimbo podcast and find value in his philosophy about the world’s smallest audience and being authentic and remarkable with my work.

Q: WHAT DOES EXHIBITING AT ART SANTA FE 23 MEAN TO YOU?

A: Exhibiting at Art Santa Fe means a lot to me in that it is an opportunity to show with a company that has the experience and a track record of putting on well-marketed and well-designed shows of high-caliber artists. I am hoping to find a small audience of galleries and collectors who are interested in purchasing and representing my artwork.

Reto Messmer

“I describe my sculptures as surrealistic in the original sense: “The practice of producing fantastic or incongruous imagery or effects by means of unnatural or irrational juxtaposition and combinations.” In my case: the juxtaposition of the materials rusty steel and skulls are being used to create fantastical new objects or beings that seem to have a life of their own or the juxtaposition of seeming purpose and result: the purpose of a particular piece seems to be for it to be able to fly but for very obvious reasons it will never be able to do so. These juxtapositions are used to evoke a reaction in the viewer, I want my sculptures to be alive in a sense. Having been trained in classical painting and sculpture, I always apply the same principles of proper composition, balance, etc to my sculptures as well.”

Q: WHAT IS YOUR WORK PHILOSOPHY AND HOW DOES THAT IMPACT YOUR WORK?

A: I have originally been trained in classical painting and sculpture, the guidelines of which I adhere to in my work, be it sculpture or painting. Temporary fads or gimmicks are of no artistic value or interest to me.

Q: WHAT ARTISTS INSPIRE YOU?

A: Other than many of the classic masters every once in a while I encounter modern artists, some of which might inspire me, first and foremost Jean Tinguely, a Swiss metal sculptor, “the father of kinetic sculpture “, also Bernhard Luginbuehl from the same group of artists in the sixties, as well as Jean Michel Basquiat and Andy Goldsworthy to name a few.

Q: WHAT IS THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?

A: If the voice inside tells you that the piece you’re working on isn’t good yet, keep working, but then know when it’s time to stop.

Q: WHAT DOES EXHIBITING AT ART SANTA FE 23 MEAN TO YOU?

A: I’m looking forward to showing my work in this city full of art, in the company of other artists.

Rokoko

Rokoko was established in 1984 as a means to unify the artistic collaboration and creations of A.me and Mitch Alamag. The name “Rokoko” comes from “Kokoro” a Japanese word that means “of the heart” and from “Rococo” a period of art during the mid-18th century. They are both graduates of The Rhode Island School of Design 1984, where they met started their business collaboration, and later married in 1988. A.me has a BFA in Painting and Mitch has a BA in Architecture.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR WORK PHILOSOPHY AND HOW DOES THAT IMPACT YOUR WORK? A: My work philosophy is to show up and be in the moment. I try to focus on bringing light to the dark spaces in life. I believe if I create a message of love, it will create its own ripple effect of love in the world. When I work I often have no preconceived ideas. I just allow the imagery and patterns to emerge and I follow their lead. I feel I am really just the vessel to a greater force. My biggest job is to remain open to the flow of my unconscious. This way of being allows me to change and express new thoughts and patterns depending on where I am and what content I am working with. Q: WHAT ARTISTS INSPIRE YOU? A: I am inspired by artists that work from the intuitive and expressive side of nature. I am inspired more by the art itself rather than any qualifications of the person. Great art can come from the innocent kindergartener to the visionary outsider artist to renowned artists such as Jean Dubuffet.

Q: WHAT IS THE BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?

A: Do what you love. Work for yourself. Be present.

Q: WHAT DOES EXHIBITING AT ART SANTA FE 23 MEAN TO YOU?

A: It is a great opportunity to share what we do with the art community in Santa Fe and to be inspired by others. We hope to connect with new people who connect with our work.