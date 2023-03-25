A Visit With Let’s Curate

Art Business News was intrigued with the concept behind Let’s Curate and wanted to share our findings with our readers. It’s a fun online showcase that presents unique artisanal creations from around the world. It is a collaborative platform, created by founder Meghana Giridhar, bringing creators and collectors together to explore, make, and share all things that are “off the beaten track”. Let’s Curate is designed to explore, enjoy, and invite the world in with a click of a button.

As Meghana states: “This space was born out of my deep love of travel and an interest in stories revealed through artisans’ works. I have envisioned my platform to be a collaborative space for makers and lovers of everything handmade. My mission is to showcase independent creators who bring out the extra in the ordinary! Join me on my journey to discover magic from all over the world.”

We explored Let’s Curate with Meghana and discovered six amazing artists.

JESSE ARIDOUX

Artist Jesse Aridoux was born in Haiti and immigrated to the U.S. and currently lives and works in New York. Beginning as a graphic designer, Aridoux expanded his creative endeavors to painting several years ago. He enjoys the process of drawing inspiration from his surroundings and feels the possibilities are limitless — it’s a place where “everything imaginable is real.” His appreciation of surrealism, abstract, and figurative art play a role in the branded work he aspires to create. Aridoux takes his lead from this quote by Pierre Soulages “It’s what I do that teaches me what I’m looking for.” We look forward to watching as this emerging artist develops his craft.

JUSTYNA KUBICA

The Polish Minister of Culture and Arts patronage named artist Justyna Kubica one of the top 20 young painters in Poland shortly after her high school graduation. Her love of combining multiple techniques and experimentation with form, color, texture, and materials greatly expanded her creativity. Her current collection of woven jewelry is a perfect example of Kubica’s ability to combine her experience as a painter with a fascination for both weaving and ceramics. Inspired by Picasso’s originality and Rothko’s spiritual approach to art, she’s determined to combine the “singularity of art with the functionality of everyday use.”

LIA MAVROZOUMI

Although artist Lia Mavrozoumi studied Finance and International Business and was working as a trader at the Athens Stock Exchange, ceramics stole her heart. It’s her love of simple, smooth lines, curves, and organic forms, and the wabi-sabi Japanese concept that embraces imperfection that keeps her coming back for more. Learning more and experimenting with glazes gives each piece she creates its unique personality. Mavrozoumi enjoyment of every step of the making process and the pleasure of seeing the finished piece is what she wants to share with her art and collectors.

MELISSA WATERS

With a mother who was an oil painter and watercolorist, it was easy for Melissa waters to escape into a world of her own imaginings to create art from a very early age. With a master’s in creative arts, this Australian native let’s her artwork bring her on a journey. Going with feelings and instinct, Waters revels in the process and aspects of the various elements of her work: line, color, shape, texture, tone, and even three dimensions to create her acrylic, collage, and mixed media pieces. Even though she’s been a life-long artist, Waters feels that it has been in the last year that both she and her work are freer and have a flow that brings her great pleasure — and it comes through in her art.

SINEAD MCINERNEY

Irish artist Sinead McInerney is a metal sculptor inspired by her love for all things flying, from biplanes and jet planes to satellites and rockets. Each one-of-a-kind piece celebrates mankind’s achievements that McInerney infuses with a sense of character, offsetting the mechanics of the subject matter. Inspired by an art teacher, she was intrigued with the concept of three-dimensional art. Then discovering how metal allowed her to create intricate pieces with movement, she found her form. It’s easy to see how she has been inspired by the work of Alexander Calder and his kinetic sculptures. Treating metal in a non-precious way allows McInerney to enhance the metal’s rich tones and forces a trust in the process to achieve the final outcome. Seeing her work from every angle excites her as a creator and collectors as well.

VERONICA MOZESSOV

Veronica Mozessov is a self-taught ceramics artist from Estonia who honed her skills as a teacher of handicrafts. The pandemic gave Mozessov the time and challenge to devote to her art and has been enjoying being a full-time artist in the last year. Taking inspiration from nature, architecture, and emotions, each piece begins as an idea and a sketch, then takes shape in clay. Glazes and pigments give the work its full intention. With a range of pieces from vases to lighting and contemporary works, Mozessov is taking the place of a contemporary ceramic artist.

_______________________________

About Let’s Curate

A global curator platform empowering the independent artisan, Let’s Curate is a collaborative space that brings to the forefront talent through a myriad of avenues to enable creatively fulfilling and in the end sustainable relationships between makers and discerning customers. Follow us on Instagram @lets_curate

For more information, see the website https://www.letscurate.com/