Meet the Artist: Hande Uğur

Hande Uğur exhibited at Spectrum Miami 2022 with ACT Contemporary. Get to know the artist below!

Q: Who are you and what do you do?

A: My name is Hande Uğur a.k.a. Handy Queen and I am an interdisciplinary artist born in Istanbul, if I have to say boldly, I declared myself a visual philosopher.

Q: What is your background?

A: For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved painting and making various types of art. I graduated from Hacettepe University, Department of Sociology. Meanwhile, I attended drawing classes at the same university. After graduation, I first worked as a jewelry designer, but later on I realized what I really wanted to do was to just tell a story to an audience through art.

Q: How do you work?

A: I use a variety of media to describe the current events of our time.

I consider myself as a storyteller. I usually like to tell about current issues in my works and connect them to an old story known to everyone. My favorite topics are dependence on technology and social networks, pollution and climate change, female identities, and celebrities in popular culture. I try to make the audience feel the exact emotion I want to convey through different media, such as acrylic paint, collage, and lenticular print, which I love very much. My works are humorous but serious at the same time. And that is the strength of my style.

Q: What art and artist do you most identify with? How have they influenced you?

A: I have been influenced by many artists. I’m usually attracted to their provocative and playful styles. Hieronymus Bosch, Rene Magritte, Nancy Fouts, Barbara Kruger, Todd Schorr, Paco Comet, Ye Hangxing and Mario Soria are some of my favorites. The way they compel me to think also inspires me.

Q: What has been your favorite experience so far as an artist?

A: I have participated in many international fairs and exhibitions. But my favorite experience is to see people welcome my artwork into their homes and in their lives.

Q: What is the best advice you have received?

A: I think Andy Warhol gave the best advice given to any artist. “Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.” I’m solemnly trying to follow his advice.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: I always say “I am a painter. My goal is to create unique and high-quality art that can light a spark in the hearts of the audience. My studio is the place that makes me feel free and connected.” Even though my studio has become my home due to long working hours, if I am not working, I like to visit new exhibitions in town, try to go to see a new play, spend time with my family and friends.

Q: How has your career as an artist shifted during the past two years? And did the pandemic have an influence on your art?

A: The pandemic has affected me like everyone else. It made me stop and understand what was important to the world, to my family, to myself. Curfews caused everyone to fall behind from their jobs and get bored, but on the contrary, it made me work harder. The past two years have been very fast and improving for me, I participated in many exhibitions, connected with many artists, and found opportunities to collaborate with various brands. We lost our loved ones, and I am very sorry for that. In the end, I want to believe that art will heal us.

For more information, please, visit my personal website www.handeugur.art or on social media @handy.queen