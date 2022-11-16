Meet the Artist: Spectrum Miami Spotlight Recipient Brinton Farrand

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

A: I was a wrestler who trained most of my life to be the best I could be. Then, I was a teacher and coach, and now I am an artist. I explore myself and the world around me. I am eager to explore new things so I can learn and grow.

I am a unique observer of mankind, in search of creating uncommon artwork. I enjoy experimenting with new techniques and themes.

Q: What is your background?

A: I am from Indiana and have a Bachelor’s in Education from Purdue and a Master of Arts from DePauw University. To teach is to learn, and I spent 32 years teaching High School Art and exploring art with my students in Drawing, Painting, Photography, and AP 2-D Art.

As I was completing my teaching career, I began studying and showing my artwork. I enjoy traveling so I spent summer sessions in SICA at the Chicago Art Institute, attended creativity and drawing workshops overseas, and took college-level and professional art lessons. The culmination of this self-study was a three-month immersive experience in France at Studio Escalier, learning classical realism and how to paint with light.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: My work philosophy is to paint or draw every day. I love drawing with pen and ink. The power of a single line can tell so much of the story of a painting. Color and contrasting through colors is my favorite aspect to work on. Color and line work continue to be central themes. A few years ago I saw an artist using dribbled layers of color and decided to experiment with it. Each color has a different characteristic dribble. The line can be fat or thin and the paint may drip fast or slow. Dribbling has taught me to make mistakes and be freer with my painting. It has evolved into something really unique.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: Camille Pissarro – He painted every day and was not afraid to explore new styles as they came along.

Van Gogh – A painter who was strongly influenced by color.

Edgar Degas – An artist trying to capture motion with his dancers.

Salvador Dali – He is my favorite because of his technical skill and he was not afraid to explore art in any direction.

Johannes Vermeer – I like how easily he portrayed the effect of light on a subject.

Eduardo Kobra – He is my newest inspiration, a Brazilian street artist known for his use of vibrant colors.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Find the best, copy what the best are doing and then add to it.

Do not wait for inspiration. Amateurs wait for inspiration, the rest of us get up and get to work.

Do not think when you paint.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: Find a job you like, and you’ll never work in your life. When I am not painting you can find me walking outside in nature each morning. I enjoy sitting and listening to music as I observe the seasons changing. The absolute best thing is to sit in a bar and watch people, yet even then my sketchbook is out to catch the moment.

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2022 mean to you?

A: To be involved in Art Basel/Miami Week – the biggest art festival in the world – is truly exciting. Even before participating, we came to Miami to see the art and be inspired. My favorite venue was Spectrum because the artists seemed to be the friendliest of all the venues, very eager to explain their work and share their thoughts. To be surrounded by so many talented artists and friends is truly inspiring and a great learning experience.