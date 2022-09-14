Artexpo Dallas Spotlight Gallery Recipient: End to End Gallery

Artexpo Dallas is happening September 16-18, 2022 at the Dallas Market Center. Here at Art Business News, we will be showcasing this year’s Spotlight Artists. The Spotlight Artists are handpicked by Redwood’s curated group of art industry experts.

One of the top urban art galleries in the nation, End to End, E2E is a Graffiti & Street Art term that refers to a huge graffiti piece that covers a wall from one end to the other. On a subway train, it refers to a piece that covers the entire train, end to end. The street abbreviation is E2E.

This lexicon has been the inspiration behind End to End Gallery in their downtown Hollywood, Florida, gallery. Jeremiah Heller, owner and curator, created the space to feature a curated collection of modern and urban contemporary art from his own personal collection. It truly embodies the meaning of the E2E term and creates a unique viewing and rich collector experience.

Heller has developed a loyal following for the hottest urban artists on the planet. From Banksy and Mr. Brainwash to Martin Whatson, Kaws, and Kai, the End to End exhibition at Artexpo Dallas will be an impressive and newsworthy booth.

Szabolcs Bozó (b. 1992, Pécs, Hungary) lives and works in London. Recent solo exhibitions include Balaton, Sifang Art Museum, Shanghai (2022); The Explorer, Carl Kostyál, London (2021); Busójárás (Carnival), Almine Rech, Brussels (2021); ‘Home Again’ at L21 Palma de Mallorca, Spain (2020); ‘Big Bang’ at Semiose Gallery, Paris (2020); and a two-person show with Richard Woods at L21, Palma de Mallorca, Spain (2019).

Group exhibitions include ‘Summer Summer Group Show’, Ross+Kramer, New York; ‘Kawaii’, Almine Rech, Shanghai (2021); ‘Stockholm Sessions’, Carl Kostyál Stockholm (2021); ‘Can’t Wait to Meet You’, Primary Projects, Miami (2021); ABC Gallery, Budapest (2020); ARCO, Madrid (2020); Ramp Gallery, London (2019) and L21 Gallery (2019). Bozó has participated in The North Hill Residency (Pasadena, CA) and L21xCamper Foundation (Mallorca) and will participate in the Carl Kostyál invitational artist residency with Canyon Castator at Mohilef Studios, Los Angeles in 2022.

In 2022, Bozó will be at M Woods Museum, Beijing in May, as well as a homecoming presentation at Art Market Budapest alongside works by Austin Lee and James Ulmer with Carl Kostyál in October.

Eliot Greenwald (b. 1983, Portland, ME) is a self-taught artist currently based in Ashfield, MA. Most recently, his work has been exhibited at Best Western, Ridgewood, NY (2022); M+B, Los Angeles (2022); Taymour Grahne Projects, London (2021); Harper’s, Los Angeles and New York (2021 and 2020); Gana Art Nineone, Seoul (2021); Hesse Flatow, New York (2021 and 2020); and Emmanuel Barbault Gallery, New York (2020). His work has appeared in Artmaze, Artnet, and Juxtapoz, among other publications. Greenwald is represented by Harper’s and will present his second solo exhibition with the gallery in 2022.

JJ Manford (b. 1983, Boston, MA) received a BFA from Cornell University in 2006, a post-Baccalaureate certificate from School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2009, and an MFA from Hunter College in 2013. Most recently, his work has been featured in solo presentations at Harper's, Los Angeles and East Hampton (2022 and 2021); Derek Eller Gallery, New York (2021 and 2019); and John Davis Gallery, Hudson, NY (2016 and 2012). A catalog, Greenport Magic, accompanied an exhibition of the same title at Arts + Leisure Gallery, New York, in 2017. Manford has participated in group exhibitions at Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco (2022); The Pit, Glendale and Palm Springs, CA (2022 and 2021); Harper's, Los Angeles (2021); 1969 Gallery, New York (2020); and Alexander Berggruen, New York (2020), among other venues. Reviews of his work have appeared in numerous publications including New Yorker, Artnet News, and KCRW. Manford lives and works in Brooklyn where he is a co-founder of the artist collective Underdonk.